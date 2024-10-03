Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

2-in-1 laptops from Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and other brands are available with price cuts, bank offers and coupon discounts on Amazon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 October 2024 17:13 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (pictured above) is one the laptops being offered at a discount

Highlights
  • Amazon sale offers discounts and other deals on 2-in-1 laptops
  • Customers can also get 10 percent instant discount on purchases
  • Laptops from brands such as HP and Lenovo are available with price cuts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has entered its seventh day in India. It brings lucrative discounts and other offers on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, electronics, home appliances, and more. We have recently compiled a list of the top deals on Lenovo tablets available during the Amazon sale. However, if you want the functionality of two products in one, then you can take a look at 2-in-1 laptops.

We have curated a list of the best deals on 2-in-1 laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Products from brands such as HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung are available with price cuts, bank offers and coupon discounts.

Among all the offers, a notable deal is live on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. This 2-in-1 laptop which is listed with an MRP of Rs. 92,290, can be purchased for as low as Rs. 62,490 during the sale. It is powered by an Intel 12th generation i5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In addition to direct price drops, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on transactions carried out through SBI credit cards. Similar offers are also live for those opting for credit card EMI.

Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Rs. 92,290 Rs. 62,490 Buy Now
HP Envy x360 Rs. 87,906 Rs. 69,018 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 Rs. 1,88,589 Rs. 1,63,990 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 7440 Rs. 85,574 Rs. 68,490 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Rs. 1,04,890 Rs. 77,490 Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Laptop GO 3 Rs. 80,999 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD No
Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620
Weight 2.00 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 best deals
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Component Plant
WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans

