Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has entered its seventh day in India. It brings lucrative discounts and other offers on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, electronics, home appliances, and more. We have recently compiled a list of the top deals on Lenovo tablets available during the Amazon sale. However, if you want the functionality of two products in one, then you can take a look at 2-in-1 laptops.

We have curated a list of the best deals on 2-in-1 laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Products from brands such as HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung are available with price cuts, bank offers and coupon discounts.

Among all the offers, a notable deal is live on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. This 2-in-1 laptop which is listed with an MRP of Rs. 92,290, can be purchased for as low as Rs. 62,490 during the sale. It is powered by an Intel 12th generation i5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In addition to direct price drops, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on transactions carried out through SBI credit cards. Similar offers are also live for those opting for credit card EMI.

Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Rs. 92,290 Rs. 62,490 Buy Now HP Envy x360 Rs. 87,906 Rs. 69,018 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 Rs. 1,88,589 Rs. 1,63,990 Buy Now Dell Inspiron 7440 Rs. 85,574 Rs. 68,490 Buy Now Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Rs. 1,04,890 Rs. 77,490 Buy Now Microsoft Surface Laptop GO 3 Rs. 80,999 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.