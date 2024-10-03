Technology News
Lamborghini Launches Fast ForWorld to Bring Supercars to Metaverse Gaming With Animoca Brands

Fast ForWorld is an NFT-friendly immersive platform that combines the automaker's digital and physical ecosystems.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Lamborghini

This is Lamborghini's first blockchain-based implementation of its cars in Web3 gaming

  • Lamborghini cars will be interoperable between Fast ForWorld, Motorverse
  • Revuelto is the first Lamborghini car that has been given a digital avata
  • Fast ForWorld will go live on November 7
Lamborghini has teamed up with Animoca Brands for its Web3 debut. As part of the partnership, supercars from the luxury Italian automaker will be launched by the Hong Kong-based game software firm into metaverse gaming ecosystems. The move from Lamborghini is aimed at getting customers acclimatised to the future of immersive marketing and brand engagement strategies that resonate with a newer generation of customers. This is Lamborghini's first interoperable blockchain-based implementation of its iconic vehicles in gaming.

The automaker said it is working on an NFT-friendly immersive platform named ‘Fast ForWorld'. This platform, designed by Gravitaslabs, is being projected as Lamborghini's hub for digital engagement and Web3 initiatives that will let fans play with virtual versions of the company's supercars. Players can collect non-fungible tokens (NFTs) related to the car brand while earning engagement rewards.

“Fast ForWorld will work with Motorverse, a global ecosystem and community for digital vehicles, racing games and motorsport culture created by Animoca Brands, to deliver a first-of-its-kind gaming experience with interoperable digital car collectibles,” an official post from Animoca said.

Car and gaming enthusiasts will soon be able to purchase, sell, and drive Lamborghini cars within a range of games on Motorverse. The Fast ForWorld website shows that REVV Racing and Torque Drift 2 are two games where these virtual cars will be made available with interoperability support, allowing players to brings cars from Fast ForWorld to Motorverse games.

Revuelto — the first high performance electrified vehicle (HPEV) hybrid car — is the first Lamborghini car to get a digital avatar. Each unit of this flagship super sports car is unique to its holders with characters exclusive to each mode.

Fast ForWorld will go live on November 7, featuring a 3D wallet to store users' digital items and interoperable features for users to interact and play with their cars.

Animoca Brands has been dabbling with the idea of supercars in metaverse ecosystems since 2021. The company partnered virtual hypercar designer ‘nfast' in September 2021 to develop NFT hypercars for REVV Racing, a blockchain-based action arcade automobile racing game.

Lamborghini, meanwhile, is not the first car maker to make its foray into the Web3 space. In March 2023, Nissan became the first car brand from Japan to introduce its collection of virtual merchandise and NFTs, making it part of the metaverse ecosystem. MG Motors and Ford are other car brands to announce metaverse features.

P&S Intelligence estimates that the global metaverse market generated $90.6 billion (roughly Rs. 7,60,410 crore) in revenue last year, and it is projected to reach $1,157.8 billion (roughly Rs. 97,18,125 crore) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 44 percent.

Further reading: Lamborghini, Animoca Brands, Web3 gaming, Fast ForWorld, Metaverse, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A56 Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 1580 SoC and Android 15: Expected Specifications

