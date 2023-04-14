Technology News

Regulatory Action on Crypto Assets Requires Global Coordination: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman was speaking at a news conference after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

By ANI | Updated: 14 April 2023 11:31 IST
Regulatory Action on Crypto Assets Requires Global Coordination: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Nirmala Sitharaman

India has for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • G20 member states held a seminar earlier to come up with common framework
  • The G20 and its members agree with Sitharaman’s view
  • IMF, FSB have also been working on crypto regulation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that there was a greater acceptance among Group of 20 (G20) member countries that any new regulations on the crypto assets need to be globally coordinated.

"I am glad to say that there is a greater acceptance among all G20 members, that any action on crypto assets will have to be global. "The G20, I think, has responded fairly with alacrity (on the crypto challenge)," Sitharaman told reporters at a news conference after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

"The G20 and its members agree that it's not going to be possible to have an independent, standalone country dealing with the crypto assets," the minister added.

Sitharaman told reporters that the group has willingly responded to the issue. A "synthesis paper" would be taken up on matters related to crypto assets during India's G20 presidency.

India has maintained it wants a collective global effort to deal with problems posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and the finance ministry back in February said it had held a seminar for G20 member states to discuss how to come up with a common framework.

Earlier in February, Sitharaman had said, "We are going through the study process so that there can be informed discussion. International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also the Financial Stability Board (FSB) have been doing their own little work on the crypto matter and progressing on their own. We've now asked them to do the papers and give it to us and the rapidity with which these papers have been already from IMF given and from FSB which will be given in time for the July meeting. I feel that we are progressing in this direction. So, something should develop."

She made the remarks while responding to a question regarding a consensus among the G20 nations on crypto assets during India's Presidency.

"Recognising the risks attached to the private virtual assets, G20 nations moved a step closer to developing a coordinated and comprehensive policy approach to deal with the crypto assets by considering macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives," she said.

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision. The Reserve Bank of India has said that cryptocurrencies should be banned as they are akin to a Ponzi scheme.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: India, G20, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp Introduces Three New Security Features on Android and iOS: All Details
ETH Crosses $2,000 First Time in Eight Months, BTC Rally Leads Most Altcoins Towards Gains

Related Stories

Regulatory Action on Crypto Assets Requires Global Coordination: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Studios Announces 62 Indian Movies and TV Series: The Full List
  2. iOS 17 Tipped to Get These New Features: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  4. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out These New Security Features: Details
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  9. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch With Unlimited Battery Life Launched
  10. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
  5. iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
  7. Amazon Releases New Cloud Tools to Help Build Chatbots as AI Competition With Microsoft, Google Heats Up
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Ethereum Foundation Researcher Alerts of Network Instability, Privacy Issues Post Shanghai Upgrade: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX989, IMX858 Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.