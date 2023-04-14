Apple is expected to launch the iOS 17 update soon. Many leaks and reports previously have suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant may announce the new operating system at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which will be hosted from June 5 to June 9. Apple's iOS 16 update was announced at last year's WWDC. The company, which recently rolled out the iOS 16.4 update, has been long reported to be working on the upcoming, newer and improved OS. A tipster now suggests some of the features that could be part of the iOS 17 update.

According to a tweet thread by Twitter user941 (@analyst941), who is known to have a good track record with leaks, iOS 17 will be supported on all iPhone models supporting iOS 16 including Apple A11 Bionic chipset-powered handsets like the iPhone 8, and iPhone X, corroborating a previous report.

The tipster adds that iOS 17 will come with improved performance, efficiency, stability and long-term support for older devices, like standard iPad, iPhone 8, and the iPhone X series even though the first few beta cycles may seem rough for 3GB RAM handsets. Camera app changes reportedly initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro series, are likely to be only implemented on to the iPhone 15 lineup, instead of all iOS 17 compatible handsets, as per the tipster.

Control Center could witness major changes in terms of user interface and customisations with the iOS 17 update, the tipster suggests, and also adds that there will be improvements on the existing Dynamic Island feature, which according to the tipster is a push from Apple's marketing department towards the development team, presumably aimed at increasing sales of the standard iPhone 15 models.

The iOS 17 update, as suggested by the tipster, will likely feature an improved always-on display, Focus Mode filters, Notification changes, and additional options in the Settings app including a Custom Accessibility setting that would enable total control over the UI and layout for older persons or younger children to users.

Suggested in the leak is also the information that Apple may be testing active, dynamic widgets, but it is not confirmed. Active widgets may include one-tap buttons, sliders and more, according to the tipster. He adds that iOS 17 will bring more Car implementations into the Wallet app and launch with CarKey improvements.

The Health app will also likely see UI changes with the new OS, especially with regard to the ‘Favorites' feature in Health. The Search/Spotlight feature on iOS 17 devices will also be significantly improved with the update, the tipster suggests. It is also expected to come with “an absolute behemoth of ARKit API's/frameworks,” the leak reads, adding that there will be “a metric ton of them.”

Contrary to recent reports, the leak adds that the iPhone 15 Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are still expected to feature capacitive/haptic volume, ‘action', and power buttons.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.