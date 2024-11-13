Technology News
Bandish Bandits Season 2 on Prime Video: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Returning on December 13, Bandish Bandits Season 2 on Prime Video brings new challenges for Radhe and Tamanna.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2024 22:50 IST
Bandish Bandits Season 2 on Prime Video: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Bandish Bandits Season 2 returns to Amazon Prime Video on December 13, 2024.

Highlights
  • Bandish Bandits Season 2 streaming on Amazon Prime Video Dec 13
  • Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry return as leads
  • The plot follows a romantic, musical journey of love and ambition
Bandish Bandits returns with its much-awaited second season, after the first season captivated audiences with its unique mix of romance and classical music. The series, starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, centres on the lives of Tamanna Sharma, a determined pop singer and Radhe, a classical music prodigy from a royal family. The new season will explore heightened conflicts and deeper emotional journeys for the characters.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 Release Date and Streaming Platform

Season 2 of Bandish Bandits is set to premiere on December 13, 2024, on Prime Video. The OTT platform has announced the release with a tweet on X from its official handle.

Plot of Bandish Bandits

The series follows Tamanna, a modern, ambitious pop singer and Radhe, a classically trained vocalist from Jodhpur's royal family. While the first season introduced the duo's musical and romantic journey, Season 2 is expected to dive deeper into their contrasting worlds. With their careers and personal lives in conflict, the season promises to explore the balance between tradition and modernity, highlighting how they navigate love, ambition and artistic expression.

Cast and Crew

The ensemble cast features Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe, Shreya Chaudhry as Tamanna and on supporting roles Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Divya Dutta. Bandish Bandits is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, who bring fresh layers to the storyline in Season 2. Bindra mentioned that the season would continue exploring the conflict between traditional values and modern ambitions with an even more intense narrative.

For fans of romance, drama and music, Bandish Bandits Season 2 is expected to strike a chord, adding new dimensions to an already beloved story.

 

Bandish Bandits Season 2

Bandish Bandits Season 2

  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chadha, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, Saurabh Nayyar
  • Director
    Anand Tiwari
Bandish Bandits Season 2 on Prime Video: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More
