The supernatural horror The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, is set to stream on JioCinema, offering viewers a spine-chilling tale of survival in the dark woods of western Ireland. Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on A.M. Shine's 2021 novel, the film centres around an artist, Mina, who gets stranded in an unknown forest and faces mysterious, nightmarish creatures. Here's all you need to know about when and where you can catch this thriller online.

When and Where to Watch The Watchers

The Watchers will be available to stream in India on JioCinema from November 14, 2024. Initially released in theatres in June 2024, the film had a limited run on Prime Video as a rental, but this will be its first full digital release, accessible to a wider audience looking for intense, supernatural horror.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Watchers

The trailer of The Watchers sets an intense tone, showing Mina, played by Dakota Fanning, navigating a forest that feels alive with sinister forces. Mina, a young artist, finds herself in an uncharted forest with three strangers. With nightfall, creatures known as the Watchers emerge, watching over the group as they scramble to find safety in bunkers scattered across the woodland. The story's chilling premise deepens as Mina and her companions face both their fears and a dark mystery about the forest's inhabitants and their motivations.

Cast and Crew of The Watchers

The film stars Dakota Fanning as Mina, alongside Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré and Oliver Finnegan in key roles. Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, makes her directorial debut with The Watchers. The film's production involved a notable team, with M. Night Shyamalan as producer alongside Nimitt Mankad and Ashwin Rajan. Abel Korzeniowski's haunting score and Eli Arenson's atmospheric cinematography further contribute to the eerie visuals and storytelling.

Reception of The Watchers

The Watchers achieved a global box office total of $33 million, with critics' reviews mixed between praise for Fanning's performance and critiques of its pacing. In North America, it garnered $19.1 million, while overseas earnings reached $13.9 million. Despite varied critical responses, the film has become anticipated on streaming platforms, particularly among horror fans drawn to survival thrillers with a supernatural edge.