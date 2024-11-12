Technology News
English Edition

The Watchers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dakota Fanning’s Horror Fantasy Film in India

Experience Dakota Fanning's supernatural horror, The Watchers, on JioCinema this November as it arrives for OTT streaming.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 22:06 IST
The Watchers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dakota Fanning’s Horror Fantasy Film in India

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The Watchers will stream on JioCinema in India beginning November 14, 2024.

Highlights
  • The Watchers streams on JioCinema in India from Nov 14, 2024
  • Dakota Fanning stars as Mina, an artist trapped in haunted woods
  • Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, The Watchers brings terror and thrill
Advertisement

The supernatural horror The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, is set to stream on JioCinema, offering viewers a spine-chilling tale of survival in the dark woods of western Ireland. Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on A.M. Shine's 2021 novel, the film centres around an artist, Mina, who gets stranded in an unknown forest and faces mysterious, nightmarish creatures. Here's all you need to know about when and where you can catch this thriller online.

When and Where to Watch The Watchers

The Watchers will be available to stream in India on JioCinema from November 14, 2024. Initially released in theatres in June 2024, the film had a limited run on Prime Video as a rental, but this will be its first full digital release, accessible to a wider audience looking for intense, supernatural horror.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Watchers

The trailer of The Watchers sets an intense tone, showing Mina, played by Dakota Fanning, navigating a forest that feels alive with sinister forces. Mina, a young artist, finds herself in an uncharted forest with three strangers. With nightfall, creatures known as the Watchers emerge, watching over the group as they scramble to find safety in bunkers scattered across the woodland. The story's chilling premise deepens as Mina and her companions face both their fears and a dark mystery about the forest's inhabitants and their motivations.

Cast and Crew of The Watchers

The film stars Dakota Fanning as Mina, alongside Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré and Oliver Finnegan in key roles. Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, makes her directorial debut with The Watchers. The film's production involved a notable team, with M. Night Shyamalan as producer alongside Nimitt Mankad and Ashwin Rajan. Abel Korzeniowski's haunting score and Eli Arenson's atmospheric cinematography further contribute to the eerie visuals and storytelling.

Reception of The Watchers

The Watchers achieved a global box office total of $33 million, with critics' reviews mixed between praise for Fanning's performance and critiques of its pacing. In North America, it garnered $19.1 million, while overseas earnings reached $13.9 million. Despite varied critical responses, the film has become anticipated on streaming platforms, particularly among horror fans drawn to survival thrillers with a supernatural edge.

 

The Watchers

The Watchers

  • Release Date 14 June 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Fantasy, Horror, Mystery
  • Cast
    Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, Olwen Fouéré, Alistair Brammer, Shane O'Regan, Anthony Morris, Cara Steele, Kya Brame, Emily Dargan, Hannah Dargan
  • Director
    Ishana Night Shyamalan
  • Producer
    M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Nimitt Mankad
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Watchers, Dakota Fanning, Ishana Night Shyamalan, JioCinema, supernatural horror, OTT release, horror fantasy, Survival thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Supplier Goertek to Be NPI Supplier for Two New Products Expected to Arrive in 2026: Ming-Chi Kuo
Namechain: The Next Major Project from the Creators of Ethereum Name Service, Explained

Related Stories

The Watchers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dakota Fanning’s Horror Fantasy Film in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Which is Better?
  3. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
  4. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in These Two Colourways in India
  5. Bagheera OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed
  6. This Vivo X200 Series Phone Will Reportedly Skip the Indian Market
  7. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Review
  8. Gigabyte Debuts 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With 180Hz Refresh Rate: See Price
  9. Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased
  10. Amaran's OTT Release Delayed on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Voyager 2's Historic Flyby of Uranus Exposes Rare Magnetic Distortion
  2. Ancient Tajikistan Rock Shelter Sheds Light on 130,000-Year-Old Human Migration
  3. NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Stunning Views of Jupiter’s Storms and Moon Amalthea
  4. The Watchers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dakota Fanning’s Horror Fantasy Film in India
  5. Cross Season 1 OTT Release Date: Aldis Hodge Starrer Thriller Series to Premiere on Prime Video on This Date
  6. Amaran’s OTT Release Delayed on Netflix: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  7. Scientists Achieve Time-Reversal Symmetry With Kagome Superconductor
  8. Telugu Comedy-Drama Film Gorre Puranam Now Streaming on Prime Video
  9. Parachute OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment Captures Gravity Waves From Hurricane Helene in Florida
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »