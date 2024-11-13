Technology News
Waack Girls OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prime Video's Latest Drama Series

Waack Girls, a new drama series, premieres on Prime Video November 22. Explore its plot, cast, and trailer.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2024 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram/ primevideoin

Waack Girls, a Prime Video Original series, will release on November 22.

  • Waack Girls to premiere on Prime Video on November 22.
  • The cast of Waack Girls includes Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore.
  • Discover the plot of Waack Girls on Prime Video this November.
Prime Video is preparing for the release of its latest Original drama series, Waack Girls, created and directed by Sooni Taraporevala. The nine-episode series highlights the story of six women from Kolkata who form a dance group specialising in waacking, a unique and relatively lesser-known dance style. The series will stream in Hindi and also offer dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada for audiences in over 240 countries and territories from November 22.

H2: When and Where to Watch Waack Girls

As per a tweet on X from the platform's official handle, Waack Girls will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November, 22, 2024. It will be accessible in India and worldwide, making it available to viewers in over 240 countries and territories. The show will be available in multiple Indian languages alongside its Hindi original version.

H2: Official Trailer and Plot of Waack Girls

The series' trailer offers a glimpse into the vibrant world of Kolkata, where six women, each with their unique backgrounds and challenges, unite through their passion for dance. Led by Ishani, a talented waacker and choreographer and managed by Lopa, the team faces societal expectations, personal struggles and familial challenges as they attempt to make waacking popular in their city. The show blends humour, drama and stunning dance performances, portraying an inspiring story of resilience and ambition.

H2: Cast and Crew of Waack Girls

The series features an ensemble cast, including Mekhola Bose as Ishani and Rytasha Rathore as Lopa. Supporting roles are played by Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah and Achintya Bose. Veteran actors Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey also play significant parts. Sooni Taraporevala has created and directed the series. Co-writers Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen have collaborated with Taraporevala on the script. Produced under Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Jigri Dost Productions, the series promises a powerful narrative and impressive choreography.

 

Waack Girls

Waack Girls

  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Anasua Chowdhury, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Barun Chanda, Achintya Bose, Lilette Dubey, Chrisann Pereira
  • Director
    Sooni Taraporevala
  • Producer
    Ananya Rane
Further reading: Waack Girls, Prime video, Dance Series, Mekhola Bose, rytasha Rathore, Sooni Taraporevala, Drama, Kolkata, Waacking
