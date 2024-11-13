Photo Credit: Instagram/ primevideoin
Prime Video is preparing for the release of its latest Original drama series, Waack Girls, created and directed by Sooni Taraporevala. The nine-episode series highlights the story of six women from Kolkata who form a dance group specialising in waacking, a unique and relatively lesser-known dance style. The series will stream in Hindi and also offer dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada for audiences in over 240 countries and territories from November 22.
As per a tweet on X from the platform's official handle, Waack Girls will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November, 22, 2024. It will be accessible in India and worldwide, making it available to viewers in over 240 countries and territories. The show will be available in multiple Indian languages alongside its Hindi original version.
The series' trailer offers a glimpse into the vibrant world of Kolkata, where six women, each with their unique backgrounds and challenges, unite through their passion for dance. Led by Ishani, a talented waacker and choreographer and managed by Lopa, the team faces societal expectations, personal struggles and familial challenges as they attempt to make waacking popular in their city. The show blends humour, drama and stunning dance performances, portraying an inspiring story of resilience and ambition.
The series features an ensemble cast, including Mekhola Bose as Ishani and Rytasha Rathore as Lopa. Supporting roles are played by Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah and Achintya Bose. Veteran actors Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey also play significant parts. Sooni Taraporevala has created and directed the series. Co-writers Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen have collaborated with Taraporevala on the script. Produced under Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Jigri Dost Productions, the series promises a powerful narrative and impressive choreography.
