Cross Season 1 OTT Release Date: Aldis Hodge Starrer Thriller Series to Premiere on Prime Video on This Date

Cross, starring Aldis Hodge, is the new crime-thriller series on Prime Video, based on the Alex Cross novels.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 22:05 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video

Cross On Prime premieres this Thursday.

  • Cross premieres November 14 on Prime Video.
  • Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross in Cross Season 1.
  • Cross explores a fresh take on James Pattersons iconic detective.
Prime Videos new crime-thriller series Cross launches on November 14, 2024, offering a fresh take on the character with Aldis Hodge in the lead role. Adapted for television by series creator and executive producer Ben Watkins, Cross explores the complexities of Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist and seasoned DC detective. Unlike previous film adaptations, the series dives deeper into Cross personal life, presenting a raw and intimate portrayal of his family dynamics, friendships, and vulnerabilities.
Watkins has positioned Hodges portrayal as more nuanced, portraying Cross as a well-rounded detective with layers of personality and emotion, delivering a storyline that goes beyond crime-solving to reflect on personal losses, moral conflicts, and the gritty reality of his profession.

When and Where to Watch Cross

Cross Season 1 debuts on Prime Video on November 14, with all eight episodes available for streaming immediately. The brand made this announcement on its offical X handle. This all-at-once release gives audiences the chance to immerse themselves fully in the series without a weekly wait. Prime Videos decision to drop the season in one go aligns with the platforms trend for high-stakes drama series, appealing to binge-watchers and crime-thriller enthusiasts alike.

The trailer for Cross introduces viewers to Alex Cross, who is thrust into a relentless investigation involving a prolific serial killer. The series follows his efforts, alongside partner John Sampson (played by Isaiah Mustafa), to track down the killer and confront dark secrets from Cross own past that threaten his personal life. The plot takes viewers through his journey balancing high-stakes cases with the emotional toll of protecting his family.

Cast and Crew of Cross

Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross, while Isaiah Mustafa plays his partner, John Sampson. Other cast members include Ryan Eggold as the complex character Ed Ramsey and Alona Tal as FBI agent Kayla Craig. Supporting roles include Juanita Jennings as Crosss grandmother, known as Nana Mama, and Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro, a community activist and Crosss romantic interest.

 

Further reading: Alex Cross, Aldis Hodge, Prime video, Cross series, Crime thriller, thriller series, James Patterson
