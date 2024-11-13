Sci-fi horror enthusiasts who missed Alien: Romulus in cinemas will soon have the chance to experience it on OTT platform. Directed by acclaimed Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Alvarez, the film is an addition to the Alien franchise. It follows three siblings—space colonists struggling for survival on a desolate mining planet—who encounter terrifying extraterrestrial creatures after boarding a seemingly abandoned space station. Initially hoping for resources to sustain them, the colonists instead face relentless threats, battling for their lives against hostile authorities, depleting resources, and deadly alien creatures.

When and Where to Watch Alien: Romulus

As per a report by Streaming Updates, the Alien: Romulus might premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 21, 2024. The tweet further mentions that the movie might be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of Alien: Romulus

The trailer for Alien: Romulus teases a dark, thrilling journey as the protagonists discover long-abandoned cryo-pods on the space station, setting the stage for a gripping survival tale. Trapped within the hostile station, siblings Rain (played by Cailee Spaeny) and her adopted brother Andy (portrayed by David Jonsson) face dwindling supplies and escalating threats from vicious xenomorphs.

Cast and Crew of Alien: Romulus

Fede Alvarez, known for his expertise in horror and suspense, directs the latest Alien instalment. The cast includes Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, whose performances have drawn praise for enhancing the film's emotional depth and tension.

Reception of Alien: Romulus

Following its theatrical release on August 16, Alien: Romulus achieved remarkable box-office success, grossing Rs. 3,500 crore globally. The film has gained 7.2 on IMDb and holds an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.