Technology News

Coyote vs. Acme May Get New Distributor After Warner Bros. Shelves Project, Amazon Said to Be Prime Candidate

The film was originally planned as an HBO Max release before WB decided to shelve it as a tax write-off.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 November 2023 18:17 IST
Coyote vs. Acme May Get New Distributor After Warner Bros. Shelves Project, Amazon Said to Be Prime Candidate

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Coyote vs. Acme is a live-action-animation hybrid film

Highlights
  • WB previously shelved the Batgirl movie and Scoob! Holiday Haunt
  • A private screening of Coyote vs. Acme is planned for major streamers
  • The film stars Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor
Advertisement

Coyote vs. Acme might not get shelved after all. Following reports of Warner Bros. axing the live-action-animation hybrid film as a tax write-off, it appears as though it will now be sold to other distributors. Principle photography on the movie was completed a year ago in New Mexico and upon hearing the initial announcement, a crew member leaked behind-the-scenes footage from the same, showing a reel of stunts, concept art, and set assets. Amazon Studios is reportedly the lead contender for the purchase, albeit a private screening is planned for all major streamers.

If filmmakers around the globe hadn't rebelled against Warner Bros., this would have been the third film to get shelved as a tax write-off. The studio previously cancelled the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl live-action movie and Scoob! Holiday Haunt — both were unfinished, but it was originally claimed that the former was ‘irredeemable' and not worthy of a theatrical release. Coyote vs. Acme almost suffered the same fate until several filmmakers cancelled meetings with the company since such cancellations were previously touted as a one-off event. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the unnamed filmmakers are taking a ‘wait-and-see approach,' now that the film might find a new home.

Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You), a close friend of Coyote vs. Acme director Dave Green alludes that the latter stuck to the $72 million (about Rs. 599 crore) and even movie countries for 18 months to shoot the film. As a result, some film industry friends have also allegedly planned a ‘funeral screening' at the WB lot, albeit the term is no longer appropriate because it might soon find a new home. While it's true that canning a film as a tax write-off makes the quarterly financial results look good, it leads to uneven franchise-building and a lack of confidence from filmmakers working with the said distributor. Just like the aforementioned Batgirl, Coyote vs. Acme was part of Warner Bros.'s planned pivot from streaming content back to full-fledged theatrical releases, as the pandemic waned.

At the time, it was also decided that WB's DC Comics slate would undergo a complete overhaul, in addition to HBO Max and Discovery+ being merged into a single streaming platform — now known as Max. Planned as a ‘popcorn-style crowd-pleaser,' Coyote vs. Acme follows the silent Wile E. Coyote, who after failing to trap the noisy Road Runner using numerous ACME explosives and devices, decides to take the legal route and sue the corporation. In his pursuit, he teams up with a human attorney played by Will Forte (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), leading to some hilarious consequences. The film also stars John Cena (Peacemaker) as the ACME CEO and Lana Condor (To All the Boys: Always and Forever).

Elsewhere, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn also reacted to the Coyote vs. Acme news on Instagram, with a picture of the titular Coyote cooking — possibly a meme reference to “let them cook.” The director also confirmed that despite the Hollywood actors' strike — which has now ended — Superman: Legacy's release date won't be shifting. It is slated to release July 11, 2025, and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/ Superman and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane.

Currently, there is no release window for Coyote vs. Acme.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: coyote vs acme, coyote vs acme movie, coyote vs acme cancelled, coyote vs acme shelved, coyote vs acme shopped, coyote vs acme other studios, amazon studios, warner bros, batgirl, batgirl movie cancelled, scoob holiday haunt, wb, john cena, james gunn, superman legacy, superman legacy release date, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works
Coyote vs. Acme May Get New Distributor After Warner Bros. Shelves Project, Amazon Said to Be Prime Candidate
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  3. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Apple's Second-Generation Vision Pro Headset Could Feature These Changes
  5. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in These Cities
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  7. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  8. Oppo Pad Air 2 Might Debut Alongside Oppo Reno 11 Series
  9. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  10. iQoo 12 5G Amazon Microsite Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop
  2. Google’s Black Friday Deals Include Discounts on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Fold and More
  3. Coyote vs. Acme May Get New Distributor After Warner Bros. Shelves Project, Amazon Said to Be Prime Candidate
  4. WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works
  5. Vivo X100 Pro+ Might Launch Next Year, Tipped to Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. iQoo 12 5G to be Available on Amazon India; Microsite Goes Live Ahead of December 12 Launch
  7. OnePlus 12 Global Variant Bags CQC Certification With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
  8. The Marvels Marks Lowest MCU Opening, Debuts With Disappointing $110 Million Collection Globally
  9. Google Sues Scammers Over Fake Bard AI Chatbot That Downloads Malware
  10. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in Pune and Delhi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »