Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder's Star Wars-inspired space epic, has received a new trailer at Netflix's annual Geeked Week showcase on Sunday. The trailer marked the final announcement for the event, which kicked off November 6. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire trailer showcased the stars of the film, teased plenty of action sequences, and detailed the setting of the upcoming Snyder film. Split into two parts, Rebel Moon follows the story of the people of Veldt, who rise up in rebellion to the Motherworld's tyranny. First announced in 2021, Rebel Moon has spent years in the oven. The sci-fi space opera is an original story conceived and written by Snyder and was initially being developed as a Star Wars film before refocusing as a Netflix title.

Rebel Moon Part One trailer begins with the story of Kora (Sofia Boutella), the film's protagonist. A total stranger with a mysterious past, Kora crash lands on Veldt, a far-off moon away from the universe's attention. The inhabitants of the moon, most of them peaceful farmers, accept her as their own, but trouble soon follows when a giant Motherworld spaceship arrives. The forces on the ship answer to tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee), who has found out that the farmers have sold their crops to a group of insurgents working against the Motherworld.

As the farmers' lives fall in peril, Kora becomes their last hope. In the trailer, Veldt's people find out that Kora has combat training as she dispatches a bunch of Motherworld soldiers with ease. “We're gonna have to fight,” Kora tells her companions. To mount a strong enough resistant, Kora must assemble a team of hardened soldiers who can help Veldt and its people survive the Motherworld's wrath. In her search, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a farmer from Veldt, travel to different worlds and add Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot, General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a veteran commander, and others to their team.

We are treated to a slew of action set pieces that look like they could belong in the next Star Wars film. Kora's team of rebels wage an all-out war against the Motherworld. The trailer ends with a final shot of an ancient, mechanized protector named Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), who has awakened on Veldt just as the moon dives into battle. “It's a new age for the universe,” he says as the title card shows up.

The Rebel Moon trailer was the final showcase at Netflix Geeked Week, where a wide lineup of upcoming films, tv shows, and video games were announced over the last week. Trailers for upcoming Netflix adaptations like Avatar: The Last Airbender live action series and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off animated show were released as part the event, as well.

Back in June, writer-director Snyder confirmed that Rebel Moon will be receiving an additional explicit cut. “I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that'll be fun for them,” Snyder said in an interview.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire will get a limited theatrical release in the US starting December 15, before it arrives on Netflix globally on December 22. The sequel, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, is scheduled to release next year on April 19.

