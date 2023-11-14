Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works

WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works

WhatsApp beta testers can now hide their locked chats behind a pin code on the latest beta version of the messaging app for Android smartphones.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2023 17:41 IST
WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp is still working on the ability to set usernames for individual accounts and channels

Highlights
  • WhatsApp allows users to lock chats on Android and iOS
  • You will soon be able to hide chats behind a secret code on WhatsApp
  • The WhatsApp secret code will always be required to show locked chats
WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature that allows you to hide secret chats on the messaging app. With the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, you can set a secret code that will allow you to hide specific chats from the main list. Currently, WhatsApp allows you to swipe down in the chat list to open your hidden chats, but the new feature will hide them from even showing up until the secret code is entered. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on developing a feature that will allow you to set a username for channels.

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.20, you will be able to set a secret code for hidden chats on the messaging app. In order to do so, open the list of locked chats and tap the three-dot menu at the top > Chat lock settings > toggle Hide locked chats and enter a memorable secret code. WhatsApp specifically asks you to choose a memorable secret code as resetting your secret code will clear all your locked chats.

whatapp hide locked chats gadgets360 whatsapp

WhatsApp's new secret code feature
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WhatsApp

 

Once you have hidden your locked chats, they won't be visible in the Locked chats category that shows up when you swipe down on the home screen. Instead, you will have to enter the secret code in the search bar to open the hidden (and locked) chat list.

The feature to hide locked chats will prevent someone who is using your phone from detecting the presence of locked chats on your phone — instead of simply swiping down, they will need to enter your secret code. 

If you wish to revert to the previous locking mechanism that protects chats with your fingerprint, you can toggle Hide locked chats following the steps mentioned above, after entering your secret code. The locked chats will once again be visible with a swipe down on the list of main chats.  

Meanwhile, feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new feature in development that will allow users to set a username for channels. Once a username is set, your channel subscribers will be able to enter the username to open the channel, according to the tracker. The feature is still being worked on, so beta testers won't be able to try the feature until it is rolled out on the beta channel at a later date. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp secret code, WhatsApp locked chats, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp hide chats, WhatsApp codes, WhatsApp lock chats
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Vivo X100 Pro+ Might Launch Next Year, Tipped to Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works
