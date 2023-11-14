Technology News

The Marvels Marks Lowest MCU Opening, Debuts With Disappointing $110 Million Collection Globally

Its leads Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani were unable to promote the film due to the now-ended actors’ strikes in Hollywood.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 November 2023 15:55 IST
The Marvels Marks Lowest MCU Opening, Debuts With Disappointing $110 Million Collection Globally

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris in a still from The Marvels

  • The Marvels released November 10 in theatres
  • The film pulled $63.3 million (Rs. 527 crore) from markets outside the US
  • It is part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvels has premiered to a disappointing $110.3 million (about Rs. 918 crore) at the global box office in its opening weekend. Marking the worst start in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is said to have underperformed due to lacklustre buzz and star Brie Larson being unable to promote the film or do any interviews, due to the now-ended actors' strike in Hollywood. Of course, there's also the case of superhero movie fatigue, with dwindling interest in the genre causing audiences to be pickier about what they're spending money on. It has been a less than stellar year for Marvel. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from earlier this year was heavily panned by critics and fans alike for its poor CGI effects, and its Secret Invasion show hasn't fared well either.

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) made $47 million (about Rs. 391 crore) within the US and Canada, with Marvel Studios initially hoping to debut with a $75 million (about Rs. 624 crore) collection in the region. The Marvels has also struggled internationally, simply earning $63.3 million (about Rs. 527 crore), against a total production budget of $200 million (about Rs. 1,664 crore). According to Deadline, as usual, China was among the top contributors, though not by a huge margin, grossing $11.7 million (about Rs. 97 crore) in ticket sales. Following in close second is the UK with $4.3 million (about Rs. 35 crore) in earnings, while the Indonesian region adds $3.7 million (about Rs. 39 crore) to the pot. South Korea comes fourth, a little short of Indonesia's numbers at $3.5 million (about Rs. 29 crore), while France takes the no. 5 spot, having earned $3.1 million (about Rs. 25 crore).

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels fell short of expectations critically as well, earning a 62 percent rating on aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with many calling out its cluttered storyline. This could be attributed to the four weeks of reshoots the film underwent, while its director reportedly headed out to work on another movie during the post-production stage. DaCosta attested this claim, adding that her last-minute departure wasn't ‘dramatic' and that by then, everyone involved knew what the final cut of The Marvels was supposed to be. “For me personally, it was that they moved the date of the film four different times,” she said in an interview. “They knew the entire time that I had an obligation—a green-lit movie with people who were waiting for me. And I pushed that and then I pushed it again and then I pushed it again.”

It also doesn't help that The Marvels opened the same day Netflix dropped its latest David Fincher movie The Killer, serving as the acclaimed filmmaker's return to a thriller genre since 2019's Mindhunter. The film was readily accessible on a streaming platform and therefore, it's plausible to assume that audiences trusted Fincher's namesake and chose to watch that instead. Serving as a direct sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels is set in a destabilised universe where Carol Danvers (Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Captain Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) power get tangled, forcing them to synergise and thwart the evil Kree imperialist Dar-Benn.

The Marvels is now showing in theatres worldwide.

The Marvels is now showing in theatres worldwide.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Marvels

The Marvels

  • Release Date 10 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur
  • Director
    Nia DaCosta
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Google Sues Scammers Over Fake Bard AI Chatbot That Downloads Malware

