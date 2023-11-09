Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Warner Bros. Says It Will Transform Its Biggest Franchises Into Live Service Games

Warner Bros. Says It Will Transform Its Biggest Franchises Into Live Service Games

WB CEO David Zaslav wants to include always-on gameplay services with possible free-to-play extensions to drive monetisation.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 November 2023 17:31 IST
Warner Bros. Says It Will Transform Its Biggest Franchises Into Live Service Games

Photo Credit: Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was delayed to February 2024

Highlights
  • Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League got backlash for live service model
  • Back 4 Blood, Middle-earth: Shadow of War followed this model and failed
  • Mortal Kombat 1 sold 3 million copies; it also had microtransactions
Advertisement

Warner Bros. will be heavily veering into a live service model for its future games. During its latest Q3 earnings call, CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the company plans to transform its biggest video game franchises into long-term products, bolstered by regular content drops and heavy monetisation. In recent years, gamers have developed a distaste for such money-hungry practices, which often lock out content behind some form of paywall or a battle pass, instead of providing a complete game at launch. The idea is for players to keep playing WB-published games for months, instead of having AAA developers put out a new game every three to four years — which is the general cycle.

“Ultimately we want to drive engagement and monetization of longer cycles and at higher levels,” Zaslav said during the call. “We are currently under scale and see significant opportunity to generate greater post-purchase revenue.” It's an ironic statement considering the backlash Rocksteady Studios received when it debuted the gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, following which the game was delayed. While the studio claimed that it needed more time to ensure polish at launch, several reports suggested that it was being pushed into next year due to the inclusion of live-service elements. The developer was known for creating standalone, single-player Batman experiences through its Arkham series of games, but its latest title took a complete detour indicating heavy grinding for loot and gear, alongside purchasable cosmetic items.

What's worse is that while the entire main cast of the Suicide Squad game — Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark — have unique abilities, by default, they are all armed with firearms and seem to play the same. The gameplay loop includes hunting down mobs and bosses in repeated succession, taking a generic looter-shooter approach. In fact, Turtle Rock Studios' Back 4 Blood also followed a similar always-online games-as-a-service pattern but eventually ran out of content. Gotham Knights was always marketed as a single-player/ co-op story game, but take one look at its menu and run around town beating up thugs, and you'll immediately realise that the originally laid groundwork for progression was for a live-service game. It seems like developer WB Games Montréal noticed how poorly Square Enix's Avengers game fared and decided to change plans midway through. And let's not forget Middle-earth: Shadow of War, whose microtransactions were entirely removed following player feedback.

The aforementioned games were all published by Warner Bros. and therefore, should serve as a cautionary tale. However, CEO Zaslav is doubling down on these practices, despite noting how well Hogwarts Legacy performed from a sales and critical perspective — 700 million collective hours played till date. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 1, which featured some aggressive microtransactions, sold 3 million copies. The executive appears to be relying on these success stories to chart a new course for its video games division, instead of looking at failures and understanding why it failed. Developers who create single-player games are not the same as those adept in multiplayer/ live-service experiences, and vice versa.

Earlier this year, WB launched the beta version of MultiVersus, a free-to-play crossover fighting game that brought in characters from various self-owned properties like Game of Thrones, Batman, Superman, and more. It also featured a battle pass for cosmetic items. The game's servers were shut down in June due to a diminishing player count. It is slated to launch sometime in 2024, but we'll have to wait and see if it materialises.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent combat
  • Engaging story
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Detailed world design
  • Bad
  • Tries to stuff in a lot
  • Lack of a companion system
  • Tedious inventory management
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Hogwarts Legacy review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Wizarding World
PEGI Rating 12+
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Breathtaking visuals
  • Humane changes to backstories
  • Smooth, responsive combat
  • Simple controls
  • Kameo assists are nicely executed
  • Brutal Fatalities
  • Bad
  • Story falls off in the second half
  • Lacklustre character development
  • Familiar gameplay
  • Invasions mode is a grind fest
  • Microtransactions
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Mortal Kombat 1 review
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: warner bros, wb games, warner bros games live service, warner bros earnings call, wb qr 2023, suicide squad kill the justice league, hogwarts legacy, mortal kombat 1, back 4 blood, microtransactions, david zaslav
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 3,000

Related Stories

Warner Bros. Says It Will Transform Its Biggest Franchises Into Live Service Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Realme Narzo 60 Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Sale
  4. Vivo Offering Diwali Discounts, Other Offers on These Vivo Phones
  5. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: These Smartphones Get Price Cuts
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked: See Details
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.1.1, watchOS 10.1.1 Updates With These Bug Fixes
  9. Best Deals on Top OnePlus Smartphones During Ongoing Amazon Sale
  10. JioPhone Prima 4G Feature Phone With UPI Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Transport Department Ordered to Ban App-Based Taxis 'In Accordance With SC Order', Says Minister
  2. Apple Filing Reveals iPhone Maker Expects to Change App Store Policy to Comply With EU Regulation
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Discounts Available on OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Open and More
  4. Warner Bros. Says It Will Transform Its Biggest Franchises Into Live Service Games
  5. Google’s AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Expands to Over 120 New Countries and Territories
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE New Exclusive Colour Variants Launched in India
  7. Google’s Android 14 Storage Bug Gets Patched With New November Security Update, but There’s a Catch
  8. Redmi K70E Specifications Tipped; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Retain Ear 2 Design Elements
  10. WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart Says Company Could Show Ads, but Not in Main Inbox: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »