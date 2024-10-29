Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Cruel Intentions, offering fans a fresh take on the iconic 1999 movie. This series follows the twisted tales of wealthy step-siblings Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, portrayed by Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess. The story is set in the elite world of Manchester College in Washington, D.C., where Caroline and Lucien, leaders of the college's Greek life, find themselves entangled in scandal after a hazing ritual spirals out of control. Using manipulation and deceit, they attempt to evade the ensuing consequences.

When and Where to Watch Cruel Intentions

Amazon has confirmed that it will be making the series available on its platform next month. The brand has confirmed that the series, which is based on the cult classic movie of 1999, will be available on its platform starting from November 21, 2024. That said, the company is yet to reveal whether the series will be available in different languages or not.

Cruel Intentions Cast and Crew

The new Cruel Intentions features an ensemble cast, with Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, and Brooke Lena Johnson in key roles. The series also features Sean Patrick Thomas, who appeared in the original film as Ronald Clifford, now reprising a new role as Professor Chadwick, paying homage to his character's roots. In a nod to the original, the trailer plays over a haunting cover of The Verve's “Bittersweet Symphony,” adding to the show's dark allure.

Background and Production Team

This reimagining draws inspiration from Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the French novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, which originally inspired the 1999 film. Notably, this marks Amazon's third attempt to bring the Cruel Intentions story to television; previous adaptations were shelved by Fox and NBC. Helming the series are co-showrunners Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher, who also serve as writers and executive producers. The production includes Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, with Roger Kumble, the original film's writer and director, onboard as executive producer.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film, the eight-episode series will debut globally on Prime Video on 21 November.