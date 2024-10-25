Technology News
Heart Beat OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Telugu

The popular Tamil medical drama Heart Beat has been dubbed into Telugu and is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Updated: 25 October 2024 16:17 IST
Heart Beat OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Telugu

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Vijay Television

Heart Beat, originally aired in Tamil on Disney+ Hotstar

  • Heart Beat expands to Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Medical drama showcases life at RK Multispeciality Hospital
  • Available in Tamil and Telugu, appealing to new audiences
The Tamil medical drama Heart Beat has expanded its reach and is now streaming in Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar. The series follows the journeys of surgical interns, residents, and senior doctors. This series delves into the demanding lives of medical professionals in a fictional hospital. The show originally launched on March 08, 2024 and is expected to appeal to Telugu-speaking audiences interested in a blend of medical and personal drama.

When and Where to Watch Heart Beat in Telugu

Viewers can now watch Heart Beat in Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar, where the series has been available since its initial release in Tamil. This new language option was added to accommodate the growing demand and bring the story of RK Multispeciality Hospital to a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Heart Beat

The trailer for Heart Beat gives audiences a glimpse into the challenges and emotions faced by Reena, an intern and the estranged daughter of senior surgeon Radhi. As she works alongside her fellow doctors, she must learn the demanding nature of her job. It often intersects with complex personal relationships. The series combines dramatic medical cases and interpersonal tensions, a theme familiar to fans of shows like New Amsterdam and Grey's Anatomy.

Cast and Crew of Heart Beat

The series stars Deepa Balu as Reena. Anumol plays Radhi, Reena's mother and mentor. Charukesh plays Arjun and plays Reena's love interest in the series. Supporting roles include Amit Bhargav, Yogalakshmi, and Sabaresh. Directed and written by Deepak Sundarrajan, the show is produced by Padmini Velu and Rajavelu of Tele Factory Productions.

Reception of Heart Beat

The series has garnered positive feedback for its realistic take on medical professionals' lives. The Telugu release allows more viewers to experience the series.

 

