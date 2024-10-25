In response to growing complaints about Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, the Indian government is drafting a new broadcast policy aimed at regulating their content. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, announced on Wednesday that the ministry is evaluating industry feedback and public input to refine its approach before formally introducing the policy in Parliament. The revision follows concerns that OTT services are not adhering to existing self-regulatory guidelines. Minister Murugan noted that while these platforms have introduced measures such as viewer age classifications and content advisories, the effectiveness and consistency of these self-regulation practices have been questioned by both the public and industry insiders.

OTT Self-Regulation and Complaints

Currently, OTT services display disclaimers, tagging content for mature audiences or advising parental guidance when necessary. These classifications intend to help viewers make informed choices. Murugan highlighted that despite these steps, a significant number of complaints have been received. Complainants point out that these platforms sometimes fail to follow the guidelines consistently. Consequently, the Ministry has taken steps to establish a structured policy framework for regulating online content, now inviting public and industry feedback to ensure it reflects broad stakeholder consensus.

Private FM Radio News Broadcasting Under Consideration

The government is exploring options to permit private FM channels to broadcast news bulletins, potentially extending beyond the state-run All India Radio. The Minister shared that comprehensive consultations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders to evaluate the impact and feasibility of this move. The decision will be made after assessing the viewpoints gathered from industry representatives.

FM Radio Expansion Plan Underway

The Ministry is also progressing with plans to increase the reach of FM radio by auctioning licenses for 730 new private FM channels in 234 cities across India. Joint Secretary Sanjiv Shankar, present at an outreach programme in Chennai, informed attendees that the new licences would cover towns and cities across states, including Tamil Nadu, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled in Delhi later this month.