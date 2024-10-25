Technology News
English Edition

Indian Government Drafts Policy to Regulate OTT Platforms: Everything You Need to Know

The government is developing a new policy to regulate OTT content and is considering news on private FM channels.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 16:12 IST
Indian Government Drafts Policy to Regulate OTT Platforms: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Oscar Nord

Complaints allege OTT platforms ignored self-regulation guidelines.

Highlights
  • Govt drafts new policy to regulate OTT content for India
  • Policy feedback from public, industry to be tabled in Parliament
  • Private FM radio may soon broadcast news in addition to AIR
Advertisement

In response to growing complaints about Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, the Indian government is drafting a new broadcast policy aimed at regulating their content. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, announced on Wednesday that the ministry is evaluating industry feedback and public input to refine its approach before formally introducing the policy in Parliament. The revision follows concerns that OTT services are not adhering to existing self-regulatory guidelines. Minister Murugan noted that while these platforms have introduced measures such as viewer age classifications and content advisories, the effectiveness and consistency of these self-regulation practices have been questioned by both the public and industry insiders.

OTT Self-Regulation and Complaints

Currently, OTT services display disclaimers, tagging content for mature audiences or advising parental guidance when necessary. These classifications intend to help viewers make informed choices. Murugan highlighted that despite these steps, a significant number of complaints have been received. Complainants point out that these platforms sometimes fail to follow the guidelines consistently. Consequently, the Ministry has taken steps to establish a structured policy framework for regulating online content, now inviting public and industry feedback to ensure it reflects broad stakeholder consensus.

Private FM Radio News Broadcasting Under Consideration

The government is exploring options to permit private FM channels to broadcast news bulletins, potentially extending beyond the state-run All India Radio. The Minister shared that comprehensive consultations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders to evaluate the impact and feasibility of this move. The decision will be made after assessing the viewpoints gathered from industry representatives.

FM Radio Expansion Plan Underway

The Ministry is also progressing with plans to increase the reach of FM radio by auctioning licenses for 730 new private FM channels in 234 cities across India. Joint Secretary Sanjiv Shankar, present at an outreach programme in Chennai, informed attendees that the new licences would cover towns and cities across states, including Tamil Nadu, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled in Delhi later this month.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT regulation, FM radio news, India government policy, L. Murugan, Information and Broadcasting, Private FM channels, Indian media policy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses as Market Continues to Be Volatile
Apple Vision Pro Production Slashed as Company Plans More Affordable Version: Report

Related Stories

Indian Government Drafts Policy to Regulate OTT Platforms: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Diwali Dhamaka Offer for Prepaid Users With These Benefits
  2. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  3. YouTube Partners With Flipkart, Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  4. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  5. Asus ROG Phone 9 New Leak Shows What to Expect
  6. OnePlus OxygenOS 15 Update With AI Features to Roll Out on This Date
  7. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, 50dB ANC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Collaborated with BYD for its Now Cancelled EV Vehicle
  2. High-Intensity Exercise Proven to Suppress Hunger Hormones, Particularly in Women
  3. Heart Beat OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Telugu
  4. Raat Jawaan Hai OTT Release: Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand Starrer Family Drama Now Streaming on SonyLIV
  5. Indian Government Drafts Policy to Regulate OTT Platforms: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped; One UI 7 Hands-On Video Surfaces Online
  7. Samsung Health App Gets New Medication Tracking Feature on Galaxy Devices, Powered by Tata’s 1mg
  8. Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka’ Offer With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,350 Announced: Benefits
  9. Indian Court Tells Star Health to Share Details of Leak so Telegram Can Delete Chatbots
  10. Google Photos Will Now Add Labels to Images Edited Using AI Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »