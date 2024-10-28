Technology News
My Old Ass OTT Release Date: Aubrey Plaza’s Starrer Movie to Stream on Prime Video in November

Aubrey Plaza’s My Old Ass takes audiences on a humor-filled, heartfelt journey. Here's what you need to know.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 October 2024 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Prime Video

ubrey Plaza’s latest film, My Old Ass, presents a unique take on the coming-of-age genre.

  • My Old Ass is Aubrey Plaza’s latest comedy-drama film.
  • The film premiered at Sundance on January 20, 2024.
  • Now in limited U.S. theaters, released by Amazon MGM Studios.
Aubrey Plaza's latest film, My Old Ass, is already drawing attention for its fresh take on the coming-of-age genre. This unique story captures the blend of comedy and self-reflection as an 18-year-old, on a birthday adventure, comes face-to-face with her older self. Directed by Megan Park, the movie brings together themes of family, personal growth, and life's unexpected lessons, all with a healthy dose of humor. Here's everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch My Old Ass

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024, followed by a limited theatrical release in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios on September 13, 2024. It is going to be premiering on Prime Video November 7.

Official Trailer and Plot of My Old Ass

The trailer gives a sneak peek at a hilarious yet thought-provoking storyline. The film centers on Elliott, a spirited 18-year-old (played by Maisy Stella) celebrating her milestone birthday with a mushroom trip that takes an unexpected turn. She encounters her 39-year-old self. Her older self doesn't hold back on giving advice and warnings about life, love and the importance of family. Their meeting forces Elliott to reconsider her choices as she dives into a summer that could change everything.

Cast and Crew of My Old Ass

Directed by Megan Park, who also wrote the screenplay, My Old Ass brings a solid cast to this layered story. Aubrey Plaza stars as the older Elliott, while Maisy Stella plays her younger self. The film also includes Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, and Kerrice Brooks in supporting roles. Produced by Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, and Steven Rales.

My Old Ass

My Old Ass

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks, Percy Hynes White, Maria Dizzia, Seth Isaac Johnson, Carter Trozzolo
  • Director
    Megan Park
  • Producer
    Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, Steven Rales
Further reading: aubrey plaza, My Old Ass, Megan Park, Amazon MGM Studios, Sundance 2024, coming-of-age film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Do Patti Review: Netflix’s Meatless Thriller About Domestic Violence Falters Despite Brilliant Performances 
