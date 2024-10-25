The Indian Hindi-language series Raat Jawaan Hai, directed by Sumeet Vyas, premiered on SonyLIV in October 2024. Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, this new release is headlined by Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat. Known for its comedic and dramatic tones, the show explores family and relationship dynamics in an urban setting. Raat Jawaan Hai consists of eight episodes, each spanning 29 to 39 minutes, now available for SonyLIV subscribers.

When and Where to Watch Raat Jawaan Hai

The series, available exclusively on SonyLIV, was launched on October 11, 2024. Its eight episodes are now streaming for SonyLIV subscribers, with episode lengths ranging from 29 to 39 minutes, making it accessible for viewers looking for a drama-heavy series centred on family relationships.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raat Jawaan Hai

The story is focused on family interactions and complexities. It centres around three main characters i.e. Avinash, Radhika, and Suman, and follows their personal and family lives. The trailer indicates that the series aims to provide an honest take on modern relationships and the day-to-day conflicts that arise in families, mixing moments of humour with dramatic elements. Sumeet Vyas directs the series, while Khyati Anand Puthran has penned the script.

Cast and Crew of Raat Jawaan Hai

The main cast includes Barun Sobti as Avinash, Anjali Anand as Radhika, and Priya Bapat as Suman. Vikram Singh Chauhan also features as Suman's husband, along with Priyansh Jora as Radhika's husband, and Hasleen Kaur as Avinash's wife. The series was produced by Vicky Vijay, with cinematography by Jay I Patel and editing by Namrata Rao. Raat Jawaan Hai is presented under the Yamini Pictures production banner.

Reception of Raat Jawaan Hai

Raat Jawaan Hai has received positive reviews from various platforms with an IMBD rating of 8.2 / 10.