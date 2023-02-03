Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details

Fursat, a short film shot on iPhone 14 Pro, is now available to watch on YouTube. Apple has shared the film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, on the video streaming platform on February 3. The film Fursat starring Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi has been describe by Apple as ‘a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.' The short film lasts for around 30 minutes.

Apple took to YouTube to release the short film Fursat, which has been shot on iPhone 14 Pro, on its official channel. The movie has been directed by National Award-winning director Vishal Bhardwaj, narrating a story of a man named Nishant who gets his hands on an ancient relic called Doordarshak that tells him the future.

Fascinated by the predictions, Nishant gets intrigued to find out the mechanics behind the working of the Doordarshak. However, in the process, he even loses the love of his love on the day of their engagement.

Fursat, the short film, can be watched online here:

The short film has been shot using the iPhone 14 Pro, which was launched by the Cupertino-based giant in September last year. The smartphone carries 48-megapixel main camera with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Alongside, it has a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

iPhone 14 Pro comes with surgical-grade stainless steel body. The smartphone supports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Always-On OLED display. The Pro models also offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset was under limelight last year for its faulty camera features. The users complained that the camera was taking four to five seconds to open after the app icon was tapped, especially when there is another app open in the background.

