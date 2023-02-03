Technology News

Samsung to Manufacture Flagship Galaxy S23 Smartphones in India for Local Market

At present, Galaxy S Series smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung's Vietnam factory .

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 February 2023 00:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra carries 200-megapixels primary camera lens

Highlights
  • Samsung unveiled three models of Galaxy S23 smartphones on February 1
  • Galaxy S23 smartphones that will be sold in India to be made in Noida
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung's most advanced camera system

Korean smart devices maker Samsung on Thursday said it will manufacture premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to the local market requirements.

The launch price of the Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 1.55 lakh per piece.

At present, Galaxy S Series smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung's Vietnam factory and the company imports them for sale in India.

"All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company's Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. Samsung's decision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company's commitment to India's manufacturing and growth story," Samsung said in a statement.

The development comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of duty on the import of camera lenses, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones.

The company on Wednesday unveiled three models of Galaxy S23 smartphones, which come with high-end camera sensors.

"Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung's most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200 MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision," the statement said.

Samsung has doubled the capacity of the main camera sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra series to 200 megapixels compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra while retaining 100 times space zoom along with 10 times optical and digital zoom features.

The phone will come with five sets of cameras with camera sensors in the range of 12 megapixels to 200 megapixels.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy S23 series 27-30 per cent higher compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

Galaxy S22 smartphones launched last year were priced between Rs. 72,999 and Rs. 1,18,999 per piece.

The company said it has recorded 1.4 lakh bookings for Galaxy S22 smartphones even before the close of the pre-bookings on March 10, 2022.

 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 series
India Among Top 3 Nations Contributing Active Users Growth for Facebook: Meta
