Chris Pratt returns as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

By ANI with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 13 February 2023 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release on May 5

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is James Gunn's final Marvel film
  • The first trailer for the film released in December
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special came out last year

Marvel Studios on Sunday unveiled the new trailer of its upcoming sci-fi action film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio shared the trailer on their official YouTube page which was captioned, "Get ready for one last ride. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn. Only in theaters May 5."

Helmed by James Gunn, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, and introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023. Previously, the makers unveiled the first trailer in December last year which received positive responses from the audience. The film's main plot centres around the foul-mouthed, gun-toting Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), who might finally unravel the mystery of his origin.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' marks the third and final Marvel movie of James Gunn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based entertainment portal, Gunn has made a home for himself at Marvel since directing the first Guardians movie, released in 2014. He followed that up with a 2017 sequel and served as executive producer on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before directing the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special', which was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in India in 2022.

Actor Dave Bautista, who will be bidding goodbye to the role of Drax with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. recently cemented the fact the upcoming film will definitely be his last outing in the MCU as the Kylosian race character. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, during his latest appearance on 'The Tonight Show', the actor stuck to his guns about exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe and questioned why it's still news at this point.

He said, "Yeah, it's weird. I don't know why it's news... This is my seventh film as Drax. And my third 'Guardians' movie. It was like our trilogy. That's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. And I think this will be the last version of our Guardians of the Galaxy." Bautista stated that the film's writer-director James Gunn has crafted the 'perfect exit' for his character, and hence coming back to Marvel as Drax would 'tarnish' the character. It's so perfect that not even a big Marvel paycheck would warrant ruining Drax's perfect ending.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 5 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter
  • Director
    James Gunn
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
