Oscars 2024 Full List of Nominations: Oppenheimer Leads with 13 Nods

From Oppenheimer to Maestro, here is the complete list of nominees for the 96th Academy Awards

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2024 16:09 IST
Oscars 2024 Full List of Nominations: Oppenheimer Leads with 13 Nods

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Cillian Murphy has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer

Highlights
  • Winners will be announced on March 10
  • Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for the fourth time
  • Bradley Cooper the fourth person to direct himself to a Best Actor nod
The Oscars 2024 nominees have been announced, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading as expected, bagging 13 nods. The biographical film about the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the birth of the atomic bomb has already won five Golden Globes and eight Critics Choice awards. The Cillian Murphy starrer is shortly followed by Emma Stone's science fiction fantasy Poor Things and Leonardo DiCaprio's historical crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which have been nominated in 11 and 10 categories, respectively.

However, Barbie surprisingly dropped from the highest number of nominations in Critics Choice Awards to just eight nods for Oscars. Although the “Barbenheimer” pop-culture sensation is still leading the pack with a total of 21 nominations.

With the nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Best Visual Effects for Godzilla Minus One, the Godzilla and Mission: Impossible film franchises have finally made it to the Oscar nominations for the first time in history. Killer of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, too, hit a new milestone, becoming the first indigenous actress of American descent to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Speaking of records, Martin Scorsese hit two of them, with most Oscar nominations in Best Director category for any living filmmaker and the oldest one nominated for the same.

While last year India made history by winning the Best Original Song Oscar for the energetic Naatu Nattu from RRR, there are no contenders from the South Asian country this time.

However, a documentary called To Killer a Tiger, based on a gangrape case in Jharkhand – directed by India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja – has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Other films that garnered nominations include Bradley Cooper's Maestro, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest, and Napoleon.

Here is the complete list of all the nominees for this year's Oscars.

2024 Oscar for Best Picture

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

2024 Oscar for Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

America Ferrera, Barbie

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer (Maestro)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December)

2024 Oscar for Best Animated Feature

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Four Daughters

The Eternal Memory

To Kill a Tiger

2024 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher's Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

2024 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

2024 Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The After

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film

Island in Between

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

The Last Repair Shop

2024 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon

2024 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé (Society of the Snow)

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue (Golda)

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)

Luisa Abel (Oppenheimer)

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things)

2024 Oscar for Best Original Song

“I'm Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin' Hot

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

2024 Oscar for Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Laura Karpman, American Fiction

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Production Design

Barbie — Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon — Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon — Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer — Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things — Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

2024 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Kevin Tent, The Holdovers

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

2024 Oscar for Best Sound

Maestro — Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O'Connell

The Creator — Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

The Zone of Interest — Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn

2024 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

The Creator

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
  • Director
    Christopher Nolan
  • Producer
    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
Poor Things

Poor Things

  • Language English
  • Genre Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba, Wayne Brett
  • Director
    Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Producer
    Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Release Date 27 October 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Western
  • Cast
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Gary Basaraba, Steve Eastin, Barry Corbin, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow
  • Director
    Martin Scorsese
  • Producer
    Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Leonardo DiCaprio
Barbie

Barbie

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou
  • Director
    Greta Gerwig
  • Producer
    Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman
Maestro

Maestro

  • Release Date 20 December 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman
  • Director
    Bradley Cooper
  • Producer
    Fred Berner, Bradley Cooper, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg
American Fiction

American Fiction

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jeffrey Wright, Skyler Wright, John Ales, Patrick Fischler, Carmen Cusack, John Ortiz, Joseph Marrella, Stephen Burrell, Issa Rae, Nicole Kempskie
  • Director
    Cord Jefferson
  • Producer
    Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair
Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall

  • Language French, English, German
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, Sophie Fillières
  • Director
    Justine Triet
  • Producer
    Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
Napoleon

Napoleon

  • Release Date 22 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Biography, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, Gavin Spokes, Mark Bonnar
  • Director
    Ridley Scott
  • Producer
    Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh
Past Lives

Past Lives

  • Release Date 7 July 2023
  • Language English, Korean
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Greta Lee, Seung Ah Moon, Teo Yoo, Seung Min Yim, John Magaro, Ji Hye Yoon, Choi Won-young, Min Young Ahn, Emily Cass McDonnell, Federico Rodriguez
  • Director
    Celine Song
  • Producer
    David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler
Rustin

Rustin

  • Release Date 17 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary
  • Cast
    Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Bill Irwin, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Thomas W Wolf, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Jeffrey Wright, Grantham Coleman, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman
  • Director
    George C. Wolfe
  • Producer
    Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Priya Swaminathan, Tonia Davis
NYAD

NYAD

  • Release Date 3 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Johnny Solo, Ethan Jones Romero, Jeena Yi, Luke Cosgrove, Anna Harriette Pittman, Karly Rothenberg, Samantha Gordon, Marcus Young, Eric T. Miller, Tisola Logan
  • Director
    Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
  • Producer
    Andrew Lazar, Teddy Schwarzman
The Color Purple

The Color Purple

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Fantasia, Phylicia Mpasi, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R, Ciara, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr, David Alan Grier, Aunjanue Ellis, Tamela J. Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Elizabeth Marvel, Jon Batiste
  • Director
    Blitz Bazawule
  • Producer
    Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey
May December

May December

  • Release Date 30 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, D.W. Moffett, Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, Gabriel Chung, Cory Michael Smith, Lawrence Arancio
  • Director
    Todd Haynes
  • Producer
    Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon
Elemental

Elemental

  • Release Date 23 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie
  • Director
    Peter Sohn
  • Producer
    Denise Ream, Pete Docter
Nimona

Nimona

  • Release Date 30 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Animation
  • Cast
    Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Jordan Gubian
  • Director
    Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
  • Producer
    Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 1 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron

  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Drama
  • Cast
    Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Shōhei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Takuya Kimura
  • Director
    Hayao Miyazaki
  • Producer
    Toshio Suzuki
Society of the Snow

Society of the Snow

  • Release Date 4 January 2024
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Adventure, Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Enzo Vogrincic Roldán, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Tomas Wolf, Diego Ariel Vegezzi, Esteban Kukuriczka, Francisco Romero, Rafael Federman, Felipe González Otaño, Agustín Della Corte, Valentino Alonso, Simón Hempe, Fernando Contigiani García, Benjamín Segura, Luciano Chatton, Agustín Berruti, Juan Caruso, Rocco Posca, Andy Pruss, Esteban Bigliardi, Paula Baldini, Blas Polidori, Felipe Ramusio, Santiago Vaca Narvaja, Emanuel Parga
  • Director
    J. A. Bayona
  • Producer
    Belén Atienza, Sandra Hermida
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

  • Release Date 27 September 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade
  • Director
    Wes Anderson
  • Producer
    Wes Anderson
El Conde

El Conde

  • Release Date 15 September 2023
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, History
  • Cast
    Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger, Catalina Guerra, Marcial Tagle, Amparo Noguera, Diego Muñoz, Antonia Zegers
  • Director
    Pablo Larraín
  • Producer
    Juan de Dios Larraín, Rocío Jadue
Golda

Golda

  • Release Date 1 September 2023
  • Language English, Hebrew, Arabic
  • Genre Biography, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Helen Mirren, Zed Josef, Claudette Williams, Henry Goodman, Olivia Brody, Emma Davies, Rotem Keinan, Camille Cottin, Jonathan Tafler, Ellie Piercy, Rami Heuberger, Dvir Benedek, Lior Ashkenazi, Ed Stoppard
  • Director
    Guy Nattiv
  • Producer
    Jane Hooks, Michael Kuhn, Nicholas Martin
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Release Date 29 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Cast
    Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Olivier Richters
  • Director
    James Mangold
  • Producer
    Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel
Mission: Impossible &ndash; Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Release Date 12 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
  • Director
    Christopher McQuarrie
  • Producer
    Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Jake Myers
The Creator

The Creator

  • Release Date 29 September 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson, Marc Menchaca
  • Director
    Gareth Edwards
  • Producer
    Gareth Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, Arnon Milchan
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Release Date 5 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter
  • Director
    James Gunn
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
