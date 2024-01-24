The Oscars 2024 nominees have been announced, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading as expected, bagging 13 nods. The biographical film about the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the birth of the atomic bomb has already won five Golden Globes and eight Critics Choice awards. The Cillian Murphy starrer is shortly followed by Emma Stone's science fiction fantasy Poor Things and Leonardo DiCaprio's historical crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which have been nominated in 11 and 10 categories, respectively.

However, Barbie surprisingly dropped from the highest number of nominations in Critics Choice Awards to just eight nods for Oscars. Although the “Barbenheimer” pop-culture sensation is still leading the pack with a total of 21 nominations.

With the nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Best Visual Effects for Godzilla Minus One, the Godzilla and Mission: Impossible film franchises have finally made it to the Oscar nominations for the first time in history. Killer of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, too, hit a new milestone, becoming the first indigenous actress of American descent to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Speaking of records, Martin Scorsese hit two of them, with most Oscar nominations in Best Director category for any living filmmaker and the oldest one nominated for the same.

While last year India made history by winning the Best Original Song Oscar for the energetic Naatu Nattu from RRR, there are no contenders from the South Asian country this time.

However, a documentary called To Killer a Tiger, based on a gangrape case in Jharkhand – directed by India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja – has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Other films that garnered nominations include Bradley Cooper's Maestro, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest, and Napoleon.

Here is the complete list of all the nominees for this year's Oscars.

2024 Oscar for Best Picture

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

2024 Oscar for Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

America Ferrera, Barbie

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer (Maestro)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December)

2024 Oscar for Best Animated Feature

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Four Daughters

The Eternal Memory

To Kill a Tiger

2024 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher's Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

2024 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

2024 Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The After

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film

Island in Between

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

The Last Repair Shop

2024 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon

2024 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé (Society of the Snow)

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue (Golda)

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)

Luisa Abel (Oppenheimer)

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things)

2024 Oscar for Best Original Song

“I'm Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin' Hot

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

2024 Oscar for Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Laura Karpman, American Fiction

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Production Design

Barbie — Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon — Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon — Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer — Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things — Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

2024 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Kevin Tent, The Holdovers

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

2024 Oscar for Best Sound

Maestro — Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O'Connell

The Creator — Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

The Zone of Interest — Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn

2024 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

The Creator