The Oscars 2024 nominees have been announced, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading as expected, bagging 13 nods. The biographical film about the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the birth of the atomic bomb has already won five Golden Globes and eight Critics Choice awards. The Cillian Murphy starrer is shortly followed by Emma Stone's science fiction fantasy Poor Things and Leonardo DiCaprio's historical crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which have been nominated in 11 and 10 categories, respectively.
However, Barbie surprisingly dropped from the highest number of nominations in Critics Choice Awards to just eight nods for Oscars. Although the “Barbenheimer” pop-culture sensation is still leading the pack with a total of 21 nominations.
With the nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Best Visual Effects for Godzilla Minus One, the Godzilla and Mission: Impossible film franchises have finally made it to the Oscar nominations for the first time in history. Killer of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, too, hit a new milestone, becoming the first indigenous actress of American descent to be nominated for an Academy Award.
Speaking of records, Martin Scorsese hit two of them, with most Oscar nominations in Best Director category for any living filmmaker and the oldest one nominated for the same.
While last year India made history by winning the Best Original Song Oscar for the energetic Naatu Nattu from RRR, there are no contenders from the South Asian country this time.
However, a documentary called To Killer a Tiger, based on a gangrape case in Jharkhand – directed by India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja – has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.
Other films that garnered nominations include Bradley Cooper's Maestro, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest, and Napoleon.
Here is the complete list of all the nominees for this year's Oscars.
2024 Oscar for Best Picture
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
2024 Oscar for Best Directing
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role
America Ferrera, Barbie
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Tony McNamara (Poor Things)
2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer (Maestro)
Celine Song (Past Lives)
David Hemingson (The Holdovers)
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December)
2024 Oscar for Best Animated Feature
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Four Daughters
The Eternal Memory
To Kill a Tiger
2024 Oscar for Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teacher's Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
2024 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
2024 Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The After
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film
Island in Between
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
The Last Repair Shop
2024 Oscar for Best Cinematography
Edward Lachman, El Conde
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
2024 Oscar for Best Costume Design
Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon
2024 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé (Society of the Snow)
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue (Golda)
Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)
Luisa Abel (Oppenheimer)
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things)
2024 Oscar for Best Original Song
“I'm Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin' Hot
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
2024 Oscar for Best Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Laura Karpman, American Fiction
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
2024 Oscar for Best Production Design
Barbie — Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon — Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon — Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer — Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things — Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
2024 Oscar for Best Film Editing
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Kevin Tent, The Holdovers
Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
2024 Oscar for Best Sound
Maestro — Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O'Connell
The Creator — Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
The Zone of Interest — Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn
2024 Oscar for Best Visual Effects
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
The Creator