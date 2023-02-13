OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11R 5G, a lower priced alternative to the premium OnePlus 11 5G. Like the latter, the OnePlus 11R 5G also goes big on specifications, offering up to 16GB of RAM and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. While OnePlus mentioned that its new phones will run OxygenOS 13 at launch, it did not reveal any details regarding software updates. Now, a tweet from the official OnePlus handle has provided more details regarding both Android updates and related security updates coming to the OnePlus 11R 5G.

Spotted by tipster, Abhishek Yadav, the information comes via a tweet from the official OnePlus Support Twitter handle in response to a query by a user. In the tweet, OnePlus claims to offer four years of Android updates and up to five years of security updates. This would mean that OnePlus will deliver Android 17 to its 11R 5G handset, whenever it arrives, which seems like a big commitment. This would bring the OnePlus 11R 5G on par with the premium OnePlus 11 5G in terms of software updates. Both smartphones come with OxygenOS 13 preinstalled, which is based on Android 13.

Hello Sai! We appreciate you for writing to us. We would like to inform you that, the OnePlus 11R device will receive 4 major Android updates and 5 years of security updates respectively. Hope this information helps!



https://t.co/Y6rHuMwu8J — OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) February 11, 2023

The OnePlus 11R 5G sure seems like a big upgrade over the OnePlus 10R 5G as it brings back the traditional OnePlus design aesthetics after taking a different approach with its predecessor last year. The new model also includes the alert slider button, a regular feature on OnePlus phones, which was missing on the previous model. The OnePlus 11R 5G has plenty of similarities in terms of design with the high-end OnePlus 11 5G, making it more appealing device than its predecessor, as pointed out in our first impressions.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is available in two finishes – Galactic Silver and Sonic Black. The handset has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 2,772 X 1,240 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the phone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There's a 50-megapixel primary camera which packs optical images stabilisation (OIS), an ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging.

The OnePlus 11 5G which we have reviewed, comes with a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 120Hz refresh rate QHD+ AMOLED panel. There's also a high-resolution 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. The phone still lacks wireless charging and an official IP rating as found on other flagship smartphones.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.