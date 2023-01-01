The 53 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

What are the biggest movies of 2023? From Hollywood, we are expecting nine DC and Marvel superhero movies. (After a long time, DC has more titles on the calendar than Marvel Studios). A new Ant-Man, Aquaman, Flash, Shazam, Captain Marvel, Spider-Verse, and Guardians of the Galaxy film is on the docket for 2023 — Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, and Paul Rudd jump into spandex again — along with the first Kraven and Blue Beetle movies. Speaking of firsts, Mario, Gran Turismo, and Dungeons & Dragons are looking to launch new franchises in 2023, with the help of Pratt, Chris Pine, and David Harbour. We even have a live-action Barbie movie, with Margot Robbie, on the way.

Beyond that, we have a second Dune entry with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, a third entry in the Rocky spin-off Creed with Michael B. Jordan, the fourth John Wick film with Keanu Reeves, a fifth Indiana Jones movie with Harrison Ford, a seventh Transformers and Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible, and the tenth — yes, tenth! — Fast & Furious chapter. And oh, The Hunger Games is doing a spin-off of its own. Plus, we have a bunch of other Hollywood stuff starring Tina Fey, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, Emily Blunt, Hugh Jackman, Channing Tatum, Robert Downey Jr., and Alexander Skarsgård.

From Bollywood and India at large, 2023 will bring new movies starring the likes of Tabu, Dhanush, Prabhas, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Missing in action for a few years, SRK has three films slotted for 2023, and Karan Johar returns to the director's chair. And oh, Mani Ratnam unexpectedly delivers a sequel.

January 2023 movies

Aftersun

Release date: January 6, 2023

Normal People breakout Paul Mescal plays a troubled and loving father who tries to bury it all inside, as he spends rare time together with his 11-year-old daughter (Frankie Corio) at a Turkish all-inclusive resort. Aftersun is one of our favourite films from 2022.

Kuttey

Release date: January 13, 2023

Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan makes his directorial debut on a film co-written by his father, a blended cocktail of bloodshed, betrayal, and violence, served in the form of a caper thriller. Kuttey follows the bloody chase of a truck stuffed with billions of dollars. Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Konkona Sensharma star.

The Son

Release date: January 20, 2023

Hugh Jackman stars in this on-screen adaptation of the eponymous Florian Zeller play, The Son, where he plays a successful lawyer trying to reconnect with his teenage son from a previous marriage when the boy behaves perversely. Zeller also wrote and directed the Anthony Hopkins-led The Father, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2021.

Pathaan

Release Date: January 25, 2023

After almost half a decade-long film hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan returns, as a RAW agent on a mission to stop a terrorist attack being hatched in the dystopian Middle East. Khan reunites with Deepika Padukone onscreen after seven years, with the latter having reportedly performed her own stunts on Pathaan.

Infinity Pool

Release date: January 27, 2023

The pristine, island resort vacation of a couple — played by Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman — is brought to a screeching halt when a mysterious and seductive Gabi (Mia Goth) guides them outside the grounds, exposing its subculture filled with reckless violence, hedonism, and untold horror. Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor) writes and directs.

February 2023 movies

Babylon

Release date: February 3, 2023

In 1920s Los Angeles, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie play a silent film star and an aspiring star, respectively, whose careers take divergent turns during Hollywood's transition from silent movies to talkies. Damien Chazelle (La La Land) directs the three-hour epic Babylon.

Watch the Trailer for Babylon

Shehzada

Release Date: February 10, 2023

Kartik Aaryan steps into the shoes of Allu Arjun in this remake of the hit Tamil film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Hated by his father since childhood, the life of Aaryan's character takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a shocking truth about his family. Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ankur Rathee also star. Rohit Dhawan directs Shehzada.

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Release date: February 10, 2023

Broke following a business deal that went bust, Channing Tatum's iconic stripper character Magic Mike returns for one last gig in London, when a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek) brings up an irresistible offer. Little does he know, she has an agenda of her own — which he must deal with when whipping a host of new dancers into prime physical conditioning. Steven Soderbergh returns as director on Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date: February 17, 2023

Kickstarting Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the third Ant-Man film, which finds the titular superhero duo (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) stuck within the Quantum Realm, teeming with bizarre creatures, and confronting the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer suggests that he tries striking a deal with our heroes in exchange for an undisclosed sinister favour. Wonder what that's about.

Watch the First Trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Maidaan

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of Syed Abdul Rahim, the architect of modern Indian football, and the national team's coach and manager during the golden era of Indian football from 1952–1962. Aryann Bhowmik, Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Nitanshi Goel also star. Maidaan has been delayed multiple times, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaathi

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Dhanush plays a junior lecturer who doesn't shy away from raising his voice against the institutes promoting privatisation of education. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, Vathi is titled Sir in the latter. National Award-winning composer G.V. Prakash Kumar is behind the music. Venky Atluri directs.

Selfiee

Release Date: February 24, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi share the screen for the first time in this remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy Driving Licence. Kumar plays a superstar who is in urgent need of a driving license, and Hashmi, his ardent fan and a Motor Vehicle Inspector. Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

March 2023 movies

Creed III

Release date: March 3, 2023

Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut in the ninth instalment in the Rocky franchise, albeit this time, Sylvester Stallone isn't in it. After dominating the boxing world for years, Adonis Creed (Jordan) runs into his childhood friend (Jonathan Majors), who has seemingly resurfaced following a lengthy prison sentence, with the goal of proving he deserves a shot at redemption — and within the ring.

65

Release date: March 10, 2023

Following a catastrophic crash land onto Earth, 65 million years in the past, Mills (Adam Driver) teams up with a young survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), and embarks on a treacherous journey across terrains riddled with prehistoric wildlife — including dinosaurs — in a struggle to survive. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who rose to prominence with 2018's A Quiet Place, write and direct 65.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Release date: March 17, 2023

Billy Batson and his foster siblings are forced back into action when the Daughters of Atlas — played by Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu — wreak havoc on the city. Shazam! Fury of the Gods brings back Zachary Levi as its hero, alongside Asher Angel as his high school-going alter ego. Grace Fulton also returns as Mary Bromfield, though time, she'll be playing both the academically-driven sister and the adult superhero form — different make-up!

Watch the First Trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

John Wick: Chapter 4

Release date: March 24, 2023

Keanu Reeves is back in black — and with a vengeance, embarking on a globe-trotting quest to topple The High Table organisation that previously betrayed him. Partnered with the returning Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), he must now infiltrate the council and partake in a murderous challenge against Bill Skarsgård's high-ranking member. Chapter 3's Chad Stahelski returns to direct John Wick: Chapter 4.

Watch the Trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4

Bholaa

Release Date: March 30, 2022

Bholaa (Ajay Devgn) is finally on the way to meet his young daughter after a decade-long imprisonment, when he gets caught up in a crazy incident, with death lurking all around. Devgn directs this remake of 2019 Tamil-language thriller Kaithi. Tabu also stars, with special appearances for Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Release date: March 31, 2023

Chris Pine leads a pack of rogue adventurers on an epic quest to retrieve an ancient relic, which was accidentally handed over to the wrong group of people. The path ahead is laid with dragons, mimics, and gelatinous cubes — all elements derived from the playful spirit of the legendary tabletop role-playing game. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and — unexpectedly — Hugh Grant.

Watch the Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

April 2023 movies

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Release date: April 7, 2023

Mario is coming to the big screen with the iconic plumber being voiced by Chris Pratt. Drawing references from several entries in the video game franchise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sees our hero overcoming physical hurdles, teaming up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and the denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom, and facing off against the loud-mouthed Bowser (Jack Black).

Watch the Trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Bawaal

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Chasing a hike in his social standing, Varun Dhawan chases the town's most beautiful woman, played by Jahnvi Kapoor. National Award-winning director-producer duo of Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala team up for the second time after Chhichhore.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Release Date: April 21, 2023

The mighty-controversial Salman Khan slips into a role closer to home in his next movie — that of an aging bachelor, with everyone waiting for him to get married. In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Khan's two younger siblings are caught in this endless wait, as they don't wish to tie the knot until he does.

Originally titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the film is based on 2014 Tamil action drama Veeram. Farhad Samji directs. Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati play key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are the leads for Karan Johar's returns as a director after a seven-year-long hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a cross-cultural love story between a North Indian man and a South Indian woman. Johar isn't the only one doing something after a while — the film also marks veteran Jaya Bachchan's return to acting after a sabbatical of almost half a decade.

Ponniyin Selvan II

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Mani Ratnam is back for a highly-awaited sequel to his 2022 original, with Ponniyin Selvan II expected to answer — the first part ended on a cliffhanger — a myriad of unsolved questions about the fictionalised story of the Cholas. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sobhita Dhulipala are back.

May 2023 movies

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release date: May 5, 2023

Still reeling from Gamora's (Zoe Saldaña) death in Avengers: Endgame, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must lead his band of intergalactic outlaws on a new path, attempting to make Knowhere a safe haven for alien refugees. But a brutal attack changes plans in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, rallying them for one final mission to defend the universe, which involves troubles in the form of The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and the gold-tinted Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch the Trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Love Again

Release date: May 12, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a young woman who copes with her fiancé's death by sending romantic texts to his old phone number, in this English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. Little does she know, the number has been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan), who is captivated by the honest confessions, and tries connecting with her in real life.

Fast X

Release date: May 19, 2023

Vin Diesel is returning with his “family” for yet another instalment in the ridiculous Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, as his crew butts head with Cipher (Charlize Theron), who has now recruited a mysterious new adversary in Dante (Jason Momoa). Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno are new entrants to the lineup. John Cena — almost missed him! — returns as Jakob Toretto as well.

The Little Mermaid

Release Date: May 26, 202

The almost-two-century-old fairy tale of a mermaid comes alive yet again in this live-action adaptation of Disney's 1989 Oscar-winning film.

Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest daughter of underwater kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, is fascinated by the human world, and falls in love with a handsome prince. Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, and Melissa McCarthy play prominent roles.

Watch the First Trailer for The Little Mermaid

June 2023 movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Release date: June 2, 2023

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Brooklyn's friendly neighbourhood Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is catapulted once again into the multiverse, where he encounters several other Spider-People aiming to protect its very existence. In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, trouble comes in the form of a mysterious new villain called The Spot (Jason Schwartzmann), whose body is covered with interdimensional portals that let him travel across universes freely.

Jawan

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan plays an innocent man on Jawan, who is punished for a mistake he didn't make but sails through the situation. Atlee (Mersal, Bigil) makes his Bollywood directorial debut with this thriller. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati also star.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Release date: June 9, 2023

This globe-trotting adventure set in the 1990s finally introduces the metallic mayhem from the Beast Wars storyline — Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons — to the live-action Transformers universe. Assisting the Autobots in the fight for control are, as always, human allies: Anthony Ramos as Noah, who is partnered with the hologram-creating Mirage, and Dominique Fishback as Elena, who teams up with the iconic female Autobot, Arcee.

Watch the First Trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Flash

Release date: June 16, 2023

Potentially serving as a reset point for the perennially-struggling DC Universe, The Flash draws inspiration from the Flashpoint storyline, which finds the speedster (Ezra Miller) travelling back in time to prevent his mother's killing — bringing unintentional consequences to his timeline. It will feature two versions of Batman — Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's — and has the added responsibility of introducing Sasha Calle's Supergirl to the franchise.

Elemental

Release date: June 16, 2023

In the bustling Element City where fire, water, land, and earth residents live in harmony, a fiery young woman Ember, and a cool liquid, go-with-the-flow guy, Wade, discover how much they have in common. Unable to touch each other since their traits serve as opposites, Pixar's latest Elemental sees the pair navigate a relationship that challenges beliefs about the world they live in.

Dream Girl 2

Release Date: June 23, 2023

In this sequel to Ayushmann Khuranna's Dream Girl, his Pooja alias makes a comeback. Ananya Panday replaces Nushrratt Bharuccha as the love interest. Raaj Shaandilyaa returns as director.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Release Date: June 29, 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani play dual leads for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The musical saga is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Initially titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, the film was later renamed after running into a controversy.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Release date: June 30, 2023

Harrison Ford dons the iconic hat and whip for the final time, as our titular archaeologist is summoned out of retirement to prevent an all-too-powerful artefact from falling into the wrong hands. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast as Indy's goddaughter Helena, in what is the franchise's fifth film. James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) directs.

July 2023 movies

Yodha

Release Date: July 7, 2023

Following Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra returns as a soldier who must rescue the passengers of a hijacked plane, fight the bad guys, and then devise a survival strategy after the plane's engine fails. Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna also star on Yodha.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Release date: July 14, 2023

Tom Cruise returns as daredevil-in-chief for this two-part finale to the Mission: Impossible series that will release a year apart. No clue what's going on, but expect Esai Morales as the new villain and a series of over-the-top stunts, some of which have already been teased. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Hayley Atwell are along for the ride in Dead Reckoning Part One.

Watch the First Teaser for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Release date: July 21, 2023

Christopher Nolan's next epic is about the father of the atomic bomb (Cillian Murphy), with an ensemble cast to die for: Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Alden Ehrenreich, Dane DeHaan, Jason Clarke, Casey Affleck, and Gary Oldman. And of course, Nolan is doing his usual stunts. Oppenheimer is all shot on IMAX film, and The Dark Knight maestro recreated a nuclear test with real explosives. Because of course he did.

Watch the New Trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Barbie

Release date: July 21, 2023

The doll-like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are playing fashion dolls Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig's ultra-self-aware rom-com that we know absolutely nothing about. After all, all we've been given so far are two thirst-trap teases and four seconds of footage in a 2001: A Space Odyssey-parody teaser.

The Marvels

Release date: July 28, 2023

In the sequel to Captain Marvel, following a visit to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) must team up with Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after they begin swapping places with one another each time they use their powers. The Marvels is the third film in Marvel's Phase Five.

August 2023 movies

Gran Turismo

Release date: August 11, 2023

PlayStation racing series Gran Turismo's big-screen adaptation aims to reimagine the real-life, wish-fulfilment story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage competitive gamer, whose skills won him a series of Nissan competitions, ultimately joining the big leagues as a professional race car driver. David Harbour (Stranger Things) is attached to play a retired driver turned mentor, who guides a fledgling driver (Archie Madekwe).

Tariq

Release Date: August 15, 2023

John Abraham's stint with jingoistic movies continues with Tariq. It's allegedly based on a true story, though there's no word on what story that is. Arun Gopalan (Agent Vinod) directs.

Blue Beetle

Release date: August 18, 2023

Blue Beetle is poised to break new ground in the DC Universe, featuring the franchise's first film to star a Latino actor. Xolo Maridueña plays Jamie Reyes, a high school student who stumbles upon a mysterious blue scarab that grafts to his spine and grants alien power.

September 2023 movies

A Haunting in Venice

Release Date: September 15, 2023

Kenneth Branagh's next Agatha Christie adaptation takes him to Italy, where Hercule Poirot (Branagh) must solve the murder of a guest at a séance he was reluctantly attending, post his retirement and self-imposed exile. The ensemble cast includes Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico.

Next Goal Wins

Release date: September 22, 2023

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi's next, Next Goal Wins, sees Michael Fassbender as a Dutch coach, undertaking the near-impossible task of turning the American Samoa national football team into an elite squad. Considered one of the weakest teams in the world, they're notorious for the brutal 2001 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, where they lost 31-0 to Australia.

Salaar

Release date: September 28, 2023

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan star in this neo-noir action thriller written and directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel. Salaar was simultaneously shot in Kannada and Telugu. Initially slated for April last year, the film got postponed due to production delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

October 2023 movies

Kraven the Hunter

Release date: October 6, 2023

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is joining Sony's Spider-Man Universe as Sergei Kravinoff, a big game hunter, who takes a magical serum that gives him enhanced strength and the ability to live longer, maintaining the physical age of a 30-year-old. Playing a Russian immigrant, his accent will certainly be a point of interest or mockery — only time will tell. Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe also star in Kraven the Hunter.

November 2023 movies

Dune: Part Two

Release date: November 3, 2023

The second Dune movie picks up right where Denis Villeneuve's first epic ended, as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, on a warpath of revenge against the Harkonnen lineage, the conspirators who killed his family. This sequel tackles the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel — and adds new faces in Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Release date: November 17, 2023

Eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is about to become president of Panem as the last hope for his dying lineage, when he's tasked with mentoring Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. This kicks off a love story, where the pair team up, uniting their instincts for showmanship and a newfound political command, in a race against time to ultimately reveal who is the snake and the songbird between them.

Here's Your First Look at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

December 2023 movies

Sam Bahadur

Release date: December 1, 2023

Vicky Kaushal plays a decorated army officer in this biopic of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Manekshaw was also the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Meghna Gulzar (Raazi) directs.

Wonka

Release date: December 15, 2023

Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka, the eccentric founder and proprietor of Wonka Chocolate Factory — featured in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — before he set up the factory and met the Oompa-Loompas. Paul King directs Wonka.

Dunki

Release date: December 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's third (scheduled) release of the year revolves around the dark world of “donkey flights”, an illegal backdoor route used by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the US. Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani are also part of this comedy-drama. The heavily-controversial Rajkumar Hirani directs.

Bade Miya Chote Miyan

Release date: December 25, 2023

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran — all known for their share of action cinema — team up for Bade Miya Chote Miyan. No relation to David Dhawan's 1998 hit starring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan, despite the shared name.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release date: December 25, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could possibly be the final remnant of Zack Snyder's DC (Extended) Universe, given lead Jason Momoa is reportedly attached to a Lobo project. The Aquaman sequel is expected to feature more worldbuilding in the kingdom of Atlantis, with Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Amber Heard all returning. Ben Affleck might also make an appearance as Bruce Wayne. James Wan also returns, to direct.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.