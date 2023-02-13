Technology News

iPhone USB Type-C Port Functionality Could be Limited by Apple: Report

iPhone Pro models have previously been tipped to offer high-speed USB Type-C connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2023 11:59 IST
iPhone USB Type-C Port Functionality Could be Limited by Apple: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 series (pictured) which featured Lightning ports was launched last year

Highlights
  • Apple reportedly plans to use a custom IC chip
  • The firm could set certain limitations for specific models
  • Apple imposes similar restrictions with its Lightning port

Countries around the world, including India, have been considering adopting USB Type-C as the uniform charging port for all electronic devices. The European Union has already introduced rules to make USB Type-C connectors, widely used by Android-based handsets, the standard for mobile phones, tablets and cameras and implement it by 2024. Apple said last year that it will comply with the EU law. A new report now suggests that the Cupertino company may introduce limitations similar to its Lightning port for the USB Type-C ports in its upcoming smartphones.

According to a MacRumours report citing a tipster on Weibo, Apple intends to use a custom integrated circuit (IC) interface for the upcoming USB Type-C port, allowing it to authenticate the components involved in the connection. Since their incorporation in 2012, first-party and MFi-certified Lightning ports and connectors have included a small integrated circuit that verifies the authenticity of the elements present in the connection. It is similar to the restrictions imposed by the company on its Lightning port.

The verification system built into the Lightning interface is what generates alerts that warn users with the message "This accessory is not supported" when plugging in a device that isn't made by Apple and isn't part of its "Made for iPhone" (MFi) licencing programme.

It is worth noting that none of Apple's existing USB Type-C electronic devices, iPad 10th generation, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro include any restrictions on the functionality of the USB Type-C port, and since the claim of the purported limitation has been made by a tipster, it is advisable to take it with a pinch of salt.

It is unclear whether this change will have a significant impact on the functionality of the upcoming Apple devices, but it is possible that the company will restrict fast charging and high-speed data transfer to Apple and MFi-certified cables, as per the report.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested that the iPhone 15 series will forego the Lightning port in favour of USB Type-C, which could significantly enhance data transfer speeds. However, high-speed USB Type-C wired connectivity could be available only on the high-end iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Ultra.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra are expected to have "at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3" connectivity. USB 3.2 technology can transfer data at up to 20Gbps, whereas Thunderbolt 3 can reach up to 40Gbps. According to the analyst, it may boost demand for high-speed transfer chips. Notably, the majority of Android handsets currently feature the older USB 2.0 technology.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, USB Type-C port
  • Large Display
  • Smooth performance
  • Feature-rich software
  • Excellent front camera
  • Good battery life
  • 20W charger in the box
  • Bad
  • No support for Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Slow data transfer speeds
  • Display could have been brighter for outdoor use
  • Pricing on the higher side
Read detailed Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Apple iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light, ergonomic design
  • Great performance for gaming and entertainment
  • Bigger display is great for comics, magazines
  • Very polished iPadOS app ecosystem
  • Works great with Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Bad
  • No 3.5mm audio socket
  • Top-end variants are expensive
  • Apple’s ecosystem is too restrictive for some
Read detailed Apple iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 8.30-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2266x1488 pixels
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, easy to handle
  • Solid performance
  • Polished software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Expensive official accessories
Read detailed Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.06-inch
Rear Camera Unspecified + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS iOS
Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Rear Camera Unspecified + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS iOS
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, USB Type C
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Unveiled, Set to Release May 5
Apple Secures Patent for Apple Watch With Built-in Camera, Unique Band System: Report
Featured video of the day
A Scratch-Free Smart Watch

Related Stories

iPhone USB Type-C Port Functionality Could be Limited by Apple: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How to Get iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus at Up to Rs. 43,000 Discount
  2. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  3. Poco X5 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  7. Vivo Y100 5G Design, Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. These Ptron Earbuds with Up to 35-Hour Total Battery Life Only Cost Rs. 899
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Unveiled, Releasing May 5
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Charger Supplier Salcomp to Double Its Workforce in India to 25,000 Over Next 2-3 Years
  2. Apple Secures Patent for Apple Watch With Built-in Camera, Unique Band System: Report
  3. iPhone USB Type-C Port Functionality Could be Limited by Apple: Report
  4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Unveiled, Set to Release May 5
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Get Four Major Android Updates With Five Years of Security Updates
  6. HBO Content Like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon Set to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  7. Bitcoin Price Sinks to $21,670 Amid Volatile Market Sentiment, Most Altcoins See Dips
  8. Poco X5 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  9. ChatGPT Frenzy Takes Over China as Firms Rush to Integrate AI Chatbot Technology Into Products
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Up to Rs. 43,000 Discount; Available on Limited Time Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.