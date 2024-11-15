Technology News
Half Love Half Arranged Season 2: Rom-Com Series Returns on Amazon MX Player

Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 streams on Amazon MX Player from November 15. Dive into Riya's complex journey of love and self-discovery.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 November 2024 22:45 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

Highlights
  • The series will stream on Amazon MX Player from November 15
  • It stars Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi, and Rithvik Dhanjani in lead roles
  • A rom-com drama filled with twists and heartfelt moments
The romantic-comedy series Half Love Half Arranged returns with its second season on Amazon MX Player. Following the popularity of its first season, the creators have crafted another engaging narrative centred around Dr Riya Tanwar, a gynaecologist navigating the complexities of love, career and family expectations. The show blends humour, drama and emotion, promising an entertaining watch for fans of modern romance.

When and Where to Watch Half Love Half Arranged Season 2

Season 2 of Half Love Half Arranged is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player. All episodes will be released simultaneously, allowing viewers to binge-watch the season. For those new to the series, the first season is also available on the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Half Love Half Arranged Season 2

The official trailer introduces viewers to Riya's tangled love life. Played by Maanvi Gagroo, Dr Riya Tanwar finds herself torn between two romantic prospects: Joginder Hooda (Jogi), portrayed by Karan Wahi and her childhood friend Ved, played by Rithvik Dhanjani. The story follows Riya as she juggles personal and professional challenges, including her romantic entanglements and a prestigious career opportunity abroad. The trailer teases a mix of emotional conflicts and light-hearted moments, reflecting the series' core theme of balancing traditional values with modern aspirations.

Cast and Crew of Half Love Half Arranged Season 2

The main cast includes Maanvi Gagroo as Dr Riya Tanwar, Karan Wahi as Joginder Hooda, and Rithvik Dhanjani as Ved. Other notable actors include Supriya Shukla, Grusha Kapoor, Amit Singh Thakur, and Shruti Jolly, each contributing depth to the storyline.

 

  • Release Date 15 November 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Karan Wahi, Maanvi Gagroo, Rithvik Dhanjani, Grusha Kapoor, Supriya Shukla, Amit Singh Thakur, Bhavya Grover, Shruti Jolly
  • Director
    Simarpreet Singh
  • Producer
    Aditi Shrivastava
