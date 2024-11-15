Technology News
Agni Teaser Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Lead India’s First Firefighter Film

The teaser for Agni, India’s first firefighter film, is now out. Premiering on Prime Video, December 6, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 November 2024 22:43 IST
Agni Teaser Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Lead India's First Firefighter Film

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video India

Prime Video India has released the teaser for Agni.

  • Agni stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Saiyami Kher
  • The film explores Mumbai's escalating fire crisis
  • Streams on Prime Video from December 06, 2024
Prime Video India has released the teaser for Agni, a groundbreaking film centred on firefighters. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the movie features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, and Jitendra Joshi in lead roles. The film, touted as the first Indian production focused on the lives and challenges of firefighters, is set against the backdrop of Mumbai, where an alarming series of fires grips the city. Scheduled to premiere on December 6, 2024, the film aims to explore themes of duty, sacrifice, and resilience.

When and Where to Watch Agni

Agni will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video from December 6, 2024. The film is part of Prime Video India's slate of original productions and promises an engaging narrative for audiences globally.

Official Teaser and Plot of Agni

The one-minute-19-second teaser opens with a sombre announcement of a fire incident, followed by visuals of firefighters racing to the scene. It captures the intensity of their work, showcasing scenes of blazing flames and the firefighters' determination to save lives.

Pratik Gandhi portrays Vithal, a fearless firefighter, while Divyenndu plays his brother-in-law, Samit, a police officer. Despite personal tensions, the two characters join forces to investigate the mysterious fires spreading across Mumbai. The film's narrative delves into their journey of uncovering the truth, navigating professional hazards and personal conflicts, and racing against time to prevent a looming catastrophe.

Cast and Crew of Agni

The cast of Agni includes Pratik Gandhi as Vithal, a dedicated firefighter, Divyenndu as Samit, a determined police officer with Saiyami Kher and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, known for Raees, the film is produced by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.

Agni

Agni

  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Kher, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, Kabir Shah, Shakunt Joshipura, Abhinandan Tejaswi
  • Director
    Rahul Dholakia
  • Producer
    Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Agni Teaser Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Lead India’s First Firefighter Film
