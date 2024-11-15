Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Other Models Eligible for One Time Free Screen Replacement in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Other Models Eligible for One-Time Free Screen Replacement in India

Samsung says replacement of the affected parts will not incur any costs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2024 18:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Other Models Eligible for One-Time Free Screen Replacement in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in 2022 and is eligible for the replacement offer

Highlights
  • Samsung is offering OCTA assembly replacement on select models
  • Affected users will also be offered a free battery and kit replacement
  • The offer is live until December 31, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and select models which have been plagued by the infamous green-line issue will be eligible for a one-time screen replacement at authorised service centres in India. This offer will be available until the end of the year, the company has confirmed. However, the South Korean technology conglomerate has placed some limitations on the eligibility of devices, taking into account their purchase date, condition, and other factors.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Replacement

First discovered by tipster Tarun Vats, Samsung Support confirmed that its screen replacement program will be valid for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy S21 FE 5G models which are out of warranty until December 31, 2024. However, the devices should not have any physical damage or signs of water damage.

samsung replacement Samsung

Free Screen Replacement Offered by Samsung

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to get in touch with Samsung Support to confirm the availability of this replacement program in the country.

The company will carry out the replacement of the OCTA (On-Cell Touch AMOLED) assembly along with free battery and kit replacements, albeit with some terms and conditions. Samsung says devices within three years from the date of purchase will be eligible for free-of-charge parts replacement. Additionally, only the first purchaser will be able to get the replacement upon presentation of the original invoice.

Although replacement of the parts will not incur any costs, labour charges for the repair will be paid by the customer. They can book an appointment at their nearby authorised service centre to take advantage of this offer.

However, this is not the first time that Samsung has introduced such an offer. In April, Samsung announced a special replacement program in the country for devices affected by the green line on screen issue. At the time, the list of eligible devices included Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy S22. Reports have suggested the green line issues have occurred primarily on Samsung smartphones with AMOLED displays after software updates. However, the tech giant isn't the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to be plagued by it. Last month, OnePlus acknowledged the display issues surrounding several of its devices, claiming it to be an “industry-wide challenge”.

Samsung, Samsung Screen Replacement Offer, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Other Models Eligible for One-Time Free Screen Replacement in India
