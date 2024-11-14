Telugu audiences can now stream a selection of newly released films and web series on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Aha, and Zee5. Here is a list of OTT releases to watch out for this week!

Devara

Where to Watch: Netflix

The action-packed Devara, featuring Jr. NTR, made its OTT debut on Netflix on November 8. Following its successful September theatrical release, this high-stakes drama has drawn considerable interest, with fans praising Jr. NTR's dynamic performance and the film's intense sequences.

Maa Nanna Super

Where to Watch:

Zee5 Released in theatres on October 11, Maa Nanna Super Hero offers an emotional journey centred on a father-child relationship. Now streaming on Zee5 as of November 15, this family drama has been commended for its relatability, especially among family viewers.

Janaka Aithe Ganaka

Where to Watch: Aha

On November 8, Janaka Aithe Ganaka made its way to Aha, offering a charming mix of romance and humour led by Suhas. The film, which premiered in cinemas on October 12, has received warm feedback from OTT audiences looking for a lighthearted watch.

Viswam

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

For action-comedy fans, Viswam, starring Gopichand, brings together stunts and laughs. Following its October 11 theatrical release, the film was added to Amazon Prime Video on November 1, where viewers have enjoyed its entertaining combination of comedy and action. ## Swag Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video Swag, Sree Vishnu's comedy thriller, has seen strong interest since its Prime Video debut on October 25. Originally released on October 4, the film's balance of suspense and humour has found a new fanbase online.

Satyam Sundaram

Where to Watch: Netflix

Drama enthusiasts can watch Satyam Sundaram, directed by C. Prem Kumar, on Netflix. Released on October 25, this film starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy offers a complex storyline praised for its emotional resonance and strong character portrayals.

Mathu Vadalara 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mathu Vadalara 2, the latest instalment in the popular comedy-crime series, has been well received since its Netflix release on October 11. Audiences have enjoyed the film's mix of crime and humour, which has continued its popularity from theatres to OTT.

Gorre Puranam

Where to Watch: Aha

Exploring social issues with a fresh perspective, Gorre Puranam, led by Suhas, became available on Aha on October 10 after its September 20 theatrical release. The film has sparked conversation among OTT viewers, who appreciate its socially relevant themes.