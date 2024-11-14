Technology News
Kanguva OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Kanguva, starring Suriya in dual roles, might release on Prime Video soon after its theatre debut.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 23:27 IST
Kanguva OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Bollygrad Studioz

Tamil cinema fans are in for a treat as Kanguva, the latest film from popular actor Suriya.

Highlights
  • Kanguva hits theatres on Nov 14, 2024, featuring Suriya.
  • Prime Video to stream Kanguva by Pongal 2025.
  • Bobby Deol makes his Tamil debut in the epic fantasy.
Tamil cinema fans are in for a treat as Kanguva, the latest film from popular actor Suriya, which made its theatrical debut on November 14. Directed by Siruthai Siva, this high-budget epic fantasy adventure marks Suriya's return to the big screen after a two-year break. Featuring Suriya in a dual role and also introducing Bollywood actor Bobby Deol to Tamil cinema, Kanguva has garnered positive early reviews. Audiences and critics alike are celebrating the film's action-packed narrative and captivating visuals. With a massive box-office opening, many are now eagerly awaiting Kanguva's OTT release.

When and Where to Watch Kanguva

According to multiple reports circulating online, Prime Video might have acquired the OTT rights to Kanguva for Rs 100 crore. According to reports, Kanguva is said to be released on the streaming platform approximately eight weeks after its theatrical premiere. Viewers can expect the film to arrive on Prime Video by Pongal. The movie is also reported to be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish and French.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kanguva

Kanguva takes audiences on an epic journey through time with a plot that intertwines ancient and modern-day events. Suriya plays a dual role, embodying both a tribal warrior from a millennium ago and a contemporary cop. The story explores how these characters are mysteriously linked in their quest to protect their people and bring justice. The trailer, released earlier this year, teased intense battle sequences, stunning visuals and captivating historical settings, which have all contributed to the film's anticipation among fans.

Cast and Crew of Kanguva

The film stars Suriya in the lead role, with Bobby Deol playing the primary antagonist, marking his Tamil debut. Disha Patani joins the cast as the female lead, bringing added glamour to the film. Supporting cast members include Natarajan Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and more. The film is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. Devi Sri Prasad's music and Vetri Palanisamy's cinematography have both been noted for enhancing the film's appeal.

Kanguva

Kanguva

  • Release Date 14 November 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Suriya, Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, Perumanathar, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, B. S. Avinash, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam
  • Director
    Siva
  • Producer
    K.E. Gnanavelraja, Vamsi Pramod
Comments

Further reading: Kanguva, suriya, bobby deol, Tamil cinema, Prime video, OTT release, movie news, 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kanguva OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know
