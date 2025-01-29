Technology News
House of David OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

House of David premieres on February 27. Get ready for an epic biblical drama on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 16:51 IST
House of David OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

House of David premieres on February 27 on Prime Video

Highlights
  • House of David premieres on February 27 on Prime Video
  • Michael Iskander stars as David in this biblical drama series
  • Watch as David rises to power amidst political intrigue and warfare
A new biblical drama series, House of David, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 27. The series explores the life of David, who rises from obscurity to become Israel's most celebrated king. As a young shepherd anointed by the prophet Samuel, he must navigate political intrigue, warfare, and his complex relationship with King Saul, whose downfall paves the way for David's ascension. The show promises a dramatic retelling of one of history's most well-known stories, bringing it to modern audiences in an episodic format.

When and Where to Watch House of David

The first three episodes of House of David will debut on Prime Video on February 27. Following the initial release, new episodes will be made available weekly. The series is being launched in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and The Wonder Project, a faith-based film studio.

Official Trailer and Plot of House of David

The official trailer provides a glimpse into the world of ancient Israel, highlighting David's early struggles, his encounter with Goliath, and his eventual rise to power. The series follows King Saul as he struggles with his diminishing authority while David, an unlikely choice for leadership, faces his destiny amid court politics, personal loss, and battle. The trailer suggests a production with high-stakes drama and a visually rich portrayal of biblical history.

Cast and Crew of House of David

Michael Iskander takes on the role of David, while Indy Lewis plays Princess Mychal. The series is produced by The Wonder Project, co-founded by Jon Erwin, known for Jesus Revolution, and Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, a former Netflix executive. Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen, serves as a special adviser for the project.

 

Comments

House of David OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
