Emakku Thozhil Romance OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Ashok Selvan's latest Tamil romantic comedy, Emakku Thozhil Romance, is set to make its digital debut. The film, directed by Balaji Kesavan, had its theatrical release in November 2024 and will now be available for streaming. Aha Tamil has acquired the OTT rights, and it has been confirmed that the film will premiere on the platform starting February 14, 2025. However, according to the official Twitter handle of the platform, it will be streaming on the SunNXT platform from January 31, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Emakku Thozhil Romance

Emakku Thozhil Romance will be available for streaming exclusively on Aha Tamil from February 14, 2025 and on the SunNXT platform from January 31, 2025. The platforms have officially announced the streaming date on their social media handles, confirming that audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Emakku Thozhil Romance

The film follows the protagonist as he navigates love, relationships, and the challenges that come with them. The story revolves around his romantic life and the conflicts it brings, with his friends and family playing a crucial role in shaping his journey. The film blends romance with humor, offering a lighthearted narrative that aims to engage audiences. The official trailer provides a glimpse into the film's comedic and emotional moments, giving viewers an idea of what to expect.

Cast and Crew of Emakku Thozhil Romance

The film stars Ashok Selvan in the lead role, alongside Avantika Mishra. Supporting roles are played by well-known actors such as Urvashi, M. S. Bhaskar, Azhagam Perumal, Bagavathi Perumal, Vijay Varadaraj, and Badava Gopi. The film's music has been composed by Nivas K Prasanna, with cinematography handled by Ganesh Chandra. Jerome Allen has served as the editor of the film.

Reception of Emakku Thozhil Romance

While the box office performance of Emakku Thozhil Romance was moderate, the film received mixed to positive reviews from audiences and critics. It has an average rating of 5.5 / 10 on IMDb.