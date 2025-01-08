The eagerly awaited second season of My Happy Marriage is now available, continuing the captivating romance fantasy series. The first episode of the season will air on various Japanese TV networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, and others. Viewers worldwide can tune in to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, with English subtitles available. The release of this new season marks a significant moment for fans who have been waiting for over a year since the first season's conclusion.

When and Where to Watch My Happy Marriage Season 2

My Happy Marriage Season 2 is available for streaming will premiere on January 6, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST on Tokyo MX. Following the broadcast for viewers outside Japan, it will be streamed on Netflix for Indian viewers at 7:00 PM IST.

Official Trailer and Plot of My Happy Marriage Season 2

The trailer for My Happy Marriage Season 2 offers a glimpse of the ongoing journey of Miyo Saimori, who is slowly starting to discover her true self and hidden powers through her marriage to Kiyoka Kudo. As the series progresses, viewers will see new conflicts and characters, including Tadakiyo Kudo and Fuyu Kudo, voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu and Kikuko Inoue, respectively. The series promises to delve deeper into Miyo and Kiyoka's evolving relationship, with dramatic twists and emotional moments shaping their path toward happiness.

Cast and Crew of My Happy Marriage Season 2

The cast for My Happy Marriage Season 2 includes returning voice talents such as Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori and Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo. New additions to the cast include Ryotaro Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo, Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo, and Yuuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui. The season will be directed by Takehiro Kubota, and Masayuki Kojima will join as a director. The series' music will be composed by Evan Call and the art direction will be overseen by Emi Katanosaka.