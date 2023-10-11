India and Afghanistan will play at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. This is the second ODI match for both teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While India comes to this match after an emphatic win against Australia in Chennai, Afghanistan lost its first match to Bangladesh played in Dharamsala.

As per the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table, India is in the fourth position, while Afghanistan is ninth. Looking at the past stats, India is playing against Afghanistan in an ODI after 2019. In the last match, India beat them by 11 runs.

For India, Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah are players to watch out for. On the other hand, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Rashid Khan are players to look out for in today's match.

How to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Match for Free

You can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app on your mobile or Smart TV to livestream today's India vs Afghanistan. The match will kick off at 2 pm IST. This year, Disney+ Hotstar is streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup matches for free on mobile, or you can get the subscription via mobile recharge plans or buy it directly from Disney+ Hotstar.

Notably, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches are free to watch for all users on the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobile phones and tablets at SD video quality. Additionally, the mobile plan subscribers can watch the World Cup 2023 matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app at HD video quality. However, only one screen at a time can stream the match.

Super and Premium plan subscribers can watch matches on the mobile app, connected to Smart TVs and web browsers at Full HD video quality. This is limited to 2 and 4 screens at a time, respectively.

Here's a list of broadcast channels for the India vs Afghanistan:

All the World Cup matches are broadcasting on the Star Sports network, and below are the channels -

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Telugu HD

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Tamil HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Kannada

You can check the channels list on Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Videocon D2H and Tata Play.

India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan World Cup Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.