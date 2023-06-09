Technology News

Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India

Hotstar will offer free streaming of the Asia Cup and Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2023 16:23 IST
Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets360

Hotstar's subscriber base shrank by nearly 5 million users after it lost the IPL rights

Highlights
  • JioCinema had offered free telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL)
  • It had clocked 13 billion digital views in the first five weeks of IPL
  • Each viewer spent an hour on average per match

Walt Disney Co's Hotstar will offer free streaming of cricket tournaments in India on mobile devices, following rival JioCinema's success in garnering millions of viewers with a similar strategy in the cricket-crazy nation. Hotstar said on Friday it would offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users. JioCinema had offered free telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's most lucrative annual sporting properties, after it bagged the internet rights from Hotstar.

The broadcasting joint venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said it had clocked a record 13 billion digital views in the first five weeks of the tournament, with each viewer spending an hour on average per match. Research firm CLSA has estimated Hotstar's subscriber base shrank by nearly 5 million users after it lost the IPL rights.

While JioCinema is preparing to start charging users for content, its executives have said IPL streaming will continue to be offered at no cost. Cricket is the most popular game in the world's top populous nation, where the bulk of digital consumption is driven by smartphones with an estimated 700 million users.

"If continued over the longer term, free cricket offerings may magnify losses for streaming platforms or lead to consolidation, as many platforms may not be able to survive with lower revenue per user," Elara Capital analyst Karan Taurani said. With hefty content costs and strong competition in digital ads, freemium - a blended revenue model that relies on both subscription fees and ad sales - is the best way to go for steaming platforms in India, Taurani added. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioCinema, ICC Cricket tournament
Google Photos Can Now Tag People Even if They Aren’t Facing the Camera: Report

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  3. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Cricket Tournaments for Free in India
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  5. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  6. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  7. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Others Now Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart
  8. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers
  10. Here's How Much Zeiss Prescription Lenses for the Apple Vision Pro May Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. General Motors Adopts Tesla's Charging Plug, Giving GM EV Owners Access to Supercharger Network
  2. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India
  3. Itel S23 Budget Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Photos Can Now Tag People Even if They Aren’t Facing the Camera: Report
  5. Apple Vision Pro Display Refresh Rate Revealed: All Details
  6. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Discounted During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  7. Sony Xperia Pro-I II Leaked Images Hint at Two 1-Inch Rear Camera Sensors
  8. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  9. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Discusses Need for Global Regulation of AI
  10. Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Kameo Fighters in Bone-Krunching Gameplay Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.