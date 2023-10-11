Technology News

Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications

Since crypto transactions are instant and largely untraceable, it may have ethical implications in war-torn regions, Unocoin CEO Sathvik Vishwanath told Gadgets 360.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 October 2023 11:43 IST
Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Taylor Brandon

Palestine-based militant group Hamas launched attack on Israel on October 6

Highlights
  • Crypto Aid Israel has collected over $60,000 so far
  • CryptoJungle, 42Studio, MarketAcross among crypto firms to launch the fun
  • The ongoing Israel-Gaza war has led to the deaths of hundreds of innocent
In the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, cryptocurrencies are once again becoming a source of wiring funds around the war-ridden regions. After Palestine-based militant group, the Hamas, struck Israel with missiles on October 6, there were hundreds of deaths and destruction. In order to collect some emergency funding for Israel, a bunch of crypto companies have established ‘Crypto Aid Israel', that would let anybody in the world send money for use there. Since crypto transactions are instant and largely untraceable, its transfers in war-torn regions may have ethical and financial implications, Sathvik Vishwanath, the CEO of Unocoin crypto exchange told Gadgets 360.

CryptoJungle, 42Studio, MarketAcross, Collider Ventures, Blockchain B7, Efficient Frontier, Ironblocks, the Israel Blockchain Association, Bits of Gold, and CoinTelegraph have reportedly come together to form Crypto Aid Israel earlier this week. So far, the portal has managed to collect over $60,000 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh) via crypto assets.

“Our goal is to raise desperately needed funds for displaced citizens whose unbearable situation demands humanitarian aid,” the official page of Crypto Fund Israel reads.

So far, the funding is being allocated to the families of soldiers, first respondents, captured nationals as well as killed ones. Some parts of the proceeds are also being saved to re-construct the damaged parts of southern Israel.

Talking to Gadgets 360, Unocoin's Vishwanath said the ethical implications of relying on cryptocurrency funds in geopolitically troubled countries is a complex and contentious issue.

Crypto can provide financial services to those excluded from traditional banking systems, promoting financial inclusion and empowering marginalised communities. Crypto transactions can, however, hinder regulatory oversight and potentially enable illegal activities such as money laundering and tax evasion,” Vishwanath said.

Instances of crypto assets being used to buy weapons and facilitate other illegal activities were topics of grave concerns when the Russia-Ukraine war started in February last year. Several crypto exchanges had to tighten their policies and KYC needs at the time to ensure that Russian nationals and entities that were sanctioned by the US, the UK and other nations — did not get to engage with crypto assets.

In fact, in 2022, Israel itself had identified and confiscated 30 cryptocurrency wallets that were allegedly funding the Hamas group. These wallets were owned by an exchange firm named al-Mutahadun, which is based in the city of Gaza. Benny Gantz, the defence minister of Israel had approved the seizure of these accounts in March 2022.

Along with these ethical implications, crypto relief funds come with other baggage as well, Vishwanath noted.

Cryptocurrencies are known for their price volatility, making them risky assets to rely on in times of economic crisis. Citizens could lose significant wealth if their favoured assets plummeted. The chances of abuse of crypto assets can also not be ruled out. In an unstable environment, the risk of abuse is higher because the government may use cryptocurrencies for personal gain or to avoid sanctions. Lack of understanding among the population can also lead to uninformed investments or fraud,” he said.

Essentially, geopolitically troubled countries may consider cryptocurrencies as a complementary financial tool, but full reliance on them is risky. Industry experts advise governments to diversify financial strategies and combine traditional finances with crypto assets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Israel Gaza War, Crypto Aid, Russia Ukraine War
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications
