How to Check Your Airtel Number Using 5 Different Methods

Airtel is one of the largest telecom operators, offering 5G services almost all over the country. So, naturally, you might have got a new Airtel SIM recently, and there is a high chance that you might forget the new number. However, there are different ways you can easily get to know your Airtel number. In this guide, we will talk about five different methods through which you can easily check your Airtel number. So, without wasting your time, let's get straight away to these methods.

Airtel Number Check via USSD Code

Users can easily check the Airtel number by using the USSD code given by the company. USSD stands for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data. Usually, shortcodes are used by mobile networks to provide instant information to their customers. That said, here's how you can easily use the Airtel USSD code to know your mobile number:

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Dial *121*1# or *282# from your registered Airtel mobile number.

You will get a pop-up message that displays your Airtel number. Make sure you write it down on paper or a notepad so you Can Easily remember it for future reference.

Airtel Number Check via Airtel Thanks App

Airtel has a dedicated application known as Airtel Thanks that provides a variety of services. The app is a one-stop solution for customers to know everything about the company's services, apply for new requests, check balances, data, validity, and more. The application also showcases the mobile number as well. Here's how you can check it:

Step 1: Download and install the Airtel Thanks application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Open the application and register or sign in with your Airtel account.

Step 3: At the top of the screen, you can check your Airtel number and other details, such as validity, account balance, data, and more.

Airtel Number Check via Customer Care Support

One can also check Airtel's number by simply calling customer care support. This is also a convenient method of knowing the mobile number of your new Airtel SIM. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer app on your mobile.

Step 2: Dial 121 or 198 from your registered Airtel mobile number.

Step 3: Press 1 for mobile services.

Step 4: With this, the IVR will inform you about your Airtel number alongside other details like mobile balance, data, and validity.

Airtel Number Check by Calling Another Mobile

Calling a friend or family member is also one way to find your Airtel number. If you are with friends or relatives, just give them a call using your Airtel number. They will be able to see your mobile number, and you will learn your mobile number.

Airtel Number Check via Setting Menu on Mobile

Lastly, we also have a way for you to check your Airtel mobile number easily. One can get this information from the iOS Settings menu. So, if you have an iPhone, here's how you can know your Airtel number:

Step 1: Open the Settings menu on your iPhone

Step 2: Go to the Phone application.

Step 3: Your registered Airtel mobile number is under the My Number section.