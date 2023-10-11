Technology News

iQoo 12 India Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset

iQoo 12 could be the first smartphone in India to debut with Qualcomm's next-generation mobile chip.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 October 2023 09:13 IST
iQoo 12 India Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset

iQoo 12 is expected to debut as the successor to the iQoo 11 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 could be launched in India before the end of the year
  • It could be the first phone in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
  • iQoo 12 was previously tipped to feature a 64-megapixel telephoto camera
iQoo 12 could be launched in India in the coming months, according to details shared by a tipster. The Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship handset is tipped to feature Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is expected to be unveiled in the coming days at the chipmaker's annual Snapdragon Summit 2023. Details of the handset, such as its specifications, are still under wraps and the company is yet to officially announce any plans to introduce the successor to the iQoo 11 5G in India.

According to details shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (X: @stufflistings) on X (formerly Twitter), the iQoo 12 will be the first smartphone in India to debut with the yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Qualcomm's top-of-the line chip is expected to power flagship smartphones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, and other smartphone makers over the coming year.

The purported iQoo 12 will be launched in India "by November end or in December", according to Sharma. This timeline suggests that iQoo could once again become the first to introduce a smartphone with Qualcomm's flagship chip — earlier this year, the smartphone maker launched the iQoo 11 5G in India with the current-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The iQoo 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset was launched with Android 13 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The handset has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Aimed at gaming enthusiasts, the iQoo 11 5G features a vapour chamber cooling system that is claimed to reduce temperatures during extended gaming sessions. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support that can charge the phone to 50 percent in eight minutes, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
