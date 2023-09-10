Technology News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will also have a reserve day as there is a possibility of rain.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 September 2023 07:00 IST
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

Photo Credit: Twitter/ BCCI

India vs Pakistan match will take place at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium

Highlights
  • India vs Pak Asia Cup 2023 match will begin at 3pm IST in Sri Lanka
  • Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the upcoming game
  • The match has a reserve day for September 11

India will play its second match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 10. The two teams earlier played against each other on September 2, however the match was called off due to rains. The upcoming Super 4 match between the two teams will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match will also have a reserve day as there is a possibility of rain. This means, if the match gets cancelled or abandoned today due to rain, it will continue on September 11. It has become the only Super 4 match to get the reserve day.

After a break from India's match against Nepal, Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the upcoming game. KL Rahul could also play Sunday's match after missing first two matches from the Indian side in the tournament. India is yet to announce the playing XI for the game.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: When and where to watch

The two neighbours will be playing the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 10. The match will begin at 3pm IST.

Interested viewers can watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match on television on the Star Sports Network in India. For live streaming, the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app as well as website.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Squad for Playing XI

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur

Team Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
