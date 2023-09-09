Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get 48-Megapixel Zoom Camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be powered by either an Exynos 2400 chipset or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 September 2023 16:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get 48-Megapixel Zoom Camera

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is likely to have a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was released in February this year. Like its preceding models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to be accompanied by a base Galaxy S24 and a Galaxy S24+ model. Even though the lineup is not likely to launch until 2024, rumours and speculations about the phones have been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. A recent leak suggested a key camera specification of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In a post from a now-deleted X profile, user @hyacokr_itnyang reportedly stated that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a 48-megapixel sensor with 5x zoom, according to a Gizmochina report. The leak added that the South Korean tech giant had initially intended to pack a 50-megapixel sensor with 10x zoom, but ditched the original plans amid image output quality concerns.

An earlier report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. It is expected to be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP2 sensor used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The purported sensor is said to include 200 million pixels in a 1/1.3 optical format and has 0.6-micron pixels (μm).

Tipped to run on Android 14-based One UI 6, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO display and is also said to get titanium frames instead of aluminium bodies like previous models. The handset is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The model is expected to be powered by either an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, neither of which have been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The phone also has a 200-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel sensors with telephoto lenses at the back and a 12-megapixel sensor in the front.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQoo 12 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch: All Details

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get 48-Megapixel Zoom Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  2. Pixel Watch 2 India Launch Confirmed, to Be Available Starting This Date
  3. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale: Sale Dates, Offers, Discounts & More Details
  4. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  5. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  6. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  7. iQoo 12 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. Supermassive Black Hole Spotted Eating Sun-Like Star in Nearby Galaxy
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  10. Google Chrome is Getting a New Material You-Themed Redesign: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get 48-Megapixel Zoom Camera
  2. iQoo 12 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch: All Details
  3. Supermassive Black Hole Spotted Eating Sun-Like Star in Nearby Galaxy
  4. YouTube 'Subscribe' Button Spotted to Be Glowing When Creators Request Subscription
  5. Pixel Watch 2 India Launch Confirmed, to Be Available on Flipkart Starting October 5
  6. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Reported to Be in Works; Chipset, Pricing in India Hinted
  7. Procreate Dreams Animation App for Apple iPad Coming November 22 This Year
  8. Tecno Phantom V Flip Confirmed to Launch on September 22 Alongside Tecno Megabook T1 2023
  9. After Reliance, Tata Group Also Said to Announce AI Partnership With Nvidia
  10. Google Chrome Gets Material You Redesign, New Security Features: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.