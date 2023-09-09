Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get 48-Megapixel Zoom Camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was released in February this year. Like its preceding models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to be accompanied by a base Galaxy S24 and a Galaxy S24+ model. Even though the lineup is not likely to launch until 2024, rumours and speculations about the phones have been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. A recent leak suggested a key camera specification of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In a post from a now-deleted X profile, user @hyacokr_itnyang reportedly stated that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a 48-megapixel sensor with 5x zoom, according to a Gizmochina report. The leak added that the South Korean tech giant had initially intended to pack a 50-megapixel sensor with 10x zoom, but ditched the original plans amid image output quality concerns.

An earlier report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. It is expected to be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP2 sensor used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The purported sensor is said to include 200 million pixels in a 1/1.3 optical format and has 0.6-micron pixels (μm).

Tipped to run on Android 14-based One UI 6, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO display and is also said to get titanium frames instead of aluminium bodies like previous models. The handset is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The model is expected to be powered by either an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, neither of which have been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The phone also has a 200-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel sensors with telephoto lenses at the back and a 12-megapixel sensor in the front.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.