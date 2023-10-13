Technology News

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream, Broadcast Channels and More

The India vs Pakistan match livestream starts at 2 PM IST.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 October 2023 08:17 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ BCCI

On the scoreboard, India stands at third position while Pakistan is at number four

Highlights
  • Captain Rohit Sharma will lead team India
  • The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
  • India vs Pakistan match will begin at 2pm IST
India and Pakistan will play against each other on Saturday, October 14, in the 12th match of the World Cup 2023. The two neighbours set up the biggest cricket rivalry in the world with a phenomenal lineup of players on each side. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. BCCI has also lined up some special performances by Indian artists for the match.

This will be the 3rd match in the World Cup 2023 for team India after winning the previous two games against Australia and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also won its last two matches against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. On the scoreboard, India stands in third position while Pakistan is at number four, both with 4 points each. It will be an interesting match for all cricket fans, who are ready to present a houseful show at the world's largest cricket stadium. 

Captain Rohit Sharma will lead team India, with Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah as other key players. Shubman Gill, who has been unwell for the last two matches due to dengue, is expected to make his World Cup debut today. For Pakistan, the key players for Saturday's match will be Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. 

How to Livestream India vs Pakistan Live Cricket World Cup Match for Free

All the matches of the World Cup are being live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and web browser. You can sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app on your mobile or your smart TV to watch India vs Pakistan rivalry. The game will begin at 2 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST. Interestingly, Disney+ Hotstar is streaming all the ICC Cricket World Cup matches for free on mobile this year. But if you wish to buy a subscription plan, you can either get it through mobile prepaid recharge or pay directly to Disney+ Hotstar.

Cricket fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free in SD video quality on the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobile phones and tablets. If you already have a mobile subscription plan for the Disney+ Hotstar app, you will be able to enjoy the match in HD video quality. The mobile plan of the streaming app supports only one device at a time. 

On the other hand, one can also opt for Super and Premium plans that allow users to watch matches on mobile apps, smart TVs as well and web browsers in Full HD video quality. While 2 screens can view the match simultaneously for a Super subscription plan, Premium allows 4 screens to browse the content. 

Here's a list of broadcast channels for the India vs Pakistan match:

The live broadcast of the World Cup matches 2023 is available on Star Sports network. You can check the compatible channels below: 

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 Telugu HD
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Tamil HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Kannada

The list for the above-mentioned channels can be checked on  Airtel Digital TVDish TVVideocon D2H and Tata Play

India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

