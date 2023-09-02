India will play against Pakistan on September 2 in the 3rd ODI of the Asia Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. There is a looming threat due to rain forecast on today's match. This is the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 for team Pakistan, who previously scored a win against Nepal on August 30. India, on the other hand, will be playing the maiden match of the series. If the weather clears on time, the match will be an interesting watch for the cricket fans.

Jasprit Burmah is back in the team after healing from his injuries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul may give today's match a miss, and Ishan Kishan could be the wicket-keeper for the match for team India.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch the live streaming

Team India is all set for its first match of Asia Cup 2023, to be played against Pakistan on September 2. The match is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The toss between the team captain Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam is expected to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

The live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 matches can be viewed on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and the website for free. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will also be available to watch on the Star Sports network.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI

Team India Playing XI: India has not announced its Playing XI for today's match yet. However, the team squad for the tournament includes Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Team Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

