Technology News
loading

Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup Finals: How to Watch Live Stream

England and Pakistan earlier played against each other in the T20 World Cup warm-up match, where England registered victory by 6 wickets.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 November 2022 07:00 IST
Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup Finals: How to Watch Live Stream

Photo Credit: Reuters

England registered their victory against India by 10 wickets in semifinals

Highlights
  • Babar Azam leads Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team
  • Pakistan vs England T20 Finals is set to take place in Melbourne
  • The match can be watched on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan and England are all set to clash against each other as they play to win the ICC T20 Men's World Cup Finals on Sunday, November 13. While Pakistan defeated New Zealand in semifinals to reach the final lag, England registered their victory against India by 10 wickets. Both the teams qualified for semifinals after securing second spot in their respective groups. Pakistan's journey to finals has been an interesting one as the team, led by Babar Azam, lost to India and Zimbabwe in the first two Super 12 matches. However, ever since, they have scored a win in every single match played.

England and Pakistan earlier played against each other in the T20 World Cup warm-up matches, where the former registered a clean victory with 6 wickets and 4 overs in hand. While both the teams ensure a nail-biting game on Sunday, given their strong teams and exemplary performance in the last few matches, rain might play a spoilsport for cricket fans in Melbourne.

Soon after the finals, the two teams will engage in three test matches, scheduled to be played between December 1 and December 21.

PAK vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup: What time is the Pakistan vs England T20 match?

The T20 World Cup Finals between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 from 1:30pm IST, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Australia. As usual, the coin toss is scheduled for half an hour before the match, at 1pm IST in India/ 6:30pm ACT for Australia.

PAK vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup: How to watch live stream

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Finals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Interested viewers can watch the match with or without a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. While the free account only allows access to five minutes of live cricket content, users can switch to a subscribed account to watch the entire match live.

Disney+ Hotstar Super Subscription costs Rs. 899 per year, with ad-supported content, up to 1080p resolution, and viewing access to two devices at a time.

Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription comes at Rs. 499 annually, with 1080p resolution and a limited viewing experience to only one mobile screen at a time.

On TV, the Pakistan vs England T20 match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup squads

Pakistan starting XI (at the time of writing): Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood

England starting XI (at the time of writing): Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, and Mark Wood

 

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: pak vs eng, ind vs pa 2022, pak vs eng live, pak vs eng world cup, pak vs eng t20, ind vs pa match, pak vs eng live streaming, india vs pakistan, pak vs eng t20 time, pak vs eng t20 date, star sports, disney plus hotstar
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition May Launch as Upgrade to ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: Report
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta
Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup Finals: How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn Said to Plan to Quadruple Workforce at Tamil Nadu iPhone Plant
  2. Bradley Cooper Stuns With His Transformation in Maestro First Look
  3. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  4. Apple Reality Pro Headset May Enter Mass Production in March 2023: Report
  5. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  6. Don't Have an Xbox One to Play Sea of Thieves? Try Dokdo on Android & iOS
  7. Sony HT-S40R 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar Review
  8. FTX Crypto Collapse: At Least $1 Billion Client Fund Said to Be Missing
  9. All You Need to Know About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  10. Black Panther 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup Finals: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition May Launch as Upgrade to ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: Report
  3. FTX Crypto Collapse: At Least $1 Billion Client Fund Said to Be Missing
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ May Feature Periscope Zoom Camera: Report
  5. FTX Said to Have Confirmed Hacking Reports, Investigating 'Unauthorised Transactions'
  6. Poco X5 5G Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases; Expected to Launch Soon in India, US
  7. Meta Layoffs Mostly Affected Tech Team, Reorganisation Underway, Say Execs
  8. Google Pixel 7a Tipped To Feature Dual Camera Sensors, 90Hz OLED Display: Report
  9. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Work to Push Citizen Journalism, Criticises ‘Media Elite’
  10. Twitter Restores 'Official' Label; $8 Blue Check Mark Option Vanishes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.