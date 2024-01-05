Technology News

Indian Police Force Trailer Drops: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi Play Fearless Cops

Indian Police Force is a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and marks his debut in the digital streaming space.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 January 2024 18:58 IST
Indian Police Force is from Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe

Highlights
  • Indian Police Force releases on January 19
  • It marks Rohit Shetty’s digital streaming debut
  • The series is seven episodes long
Indian Police Force trailer has finally been released by Amazon Prime Video. The trailer for the first season of the series, billed as the next chapter in the Cop Universe, begins with a Delhi Police official addressing his team about a terrorist attack in the markets of Delhi and chalking out a plan to catch the perpetrators. Meanwhile, as the disturbing news comes up that the attacks are not likely to stop at Delhi, panic broils. The three-minute-long trailer gives plenty of glimpses of bomb blasts, police chases, action sequences, and a sense of urgency and loss.

Sidharth Malhotra plays a Special Cell officer from Delhi Police hell-bent on catching the terrorists, putting a stop to their nefarious plans and seeking justice — even if it requires him to break a rule or two. His approach doesn't seem to sit quite well with Shilpa Shetty Kundra's character, who is a senior police officer in the story. Playing other pivotal roles are Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo.

The high-octane action drama belongs to Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, which also has Singham Againslated for release later this year. Although none of the protagonists from the franchise can be seen in the trailer, Rohit Shetty's signature larger-than-life action sequences with cars blowing up like pieces of Lego are very much there.

Indian Police Force is a tribute of sorts to the contribution of dedicated Indian police officers working against the odds. The seven-part series is another Amazon Original and will premiere January 19, a week before Republic Day.

The series has been primarily shot in Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi and Greater Noida. It also marks Rohit Shetty's debut in the digital streaming space. While Sidharth Malhotra will be essaying the role of a cop for the first time, he has done his fair share of patriotic cinema, with Shershaah— which was also an Amazon Original — being his biggest hit in the genre to date.

He'll again be donning the hat of a dedicated nation-loving soldier in Yodha, in which he'll be seen rescuing the passengers of a hijacked plane, fighting terrorists, and devising a survival strategy after the plane's engine dies.

  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi
  • Director
    Rohit Shetty, Sushwanth Prakash
  • Producer
    Rohit Shetty
Further reading: : Indian Police Force Trailer, Indian Police Force Web Series, Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, Trailer Release, Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video
