Google Restricts Downloads of Airalo, Holafly in India for Not Complying With DoT Policy: Report

The DoT has reportedly asked Apple and Google to restrict Airalo and Holafly downloads in India via their respective app stores.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2024 20:32 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Frederik Lipfert

International eSIM providers must comply with the DoT's policy that went into effect in 2022

Highlights
  • Google has blocked downloads of Airalo and Holafly in the country
  • These apps do not have the requisite permissions to operate in India
  • Apple is yet to restrict access to these apps via the App Store in India
Google has restricted access to the apps of international eSIM providers Airalo and Holafly for users in India for not complying with existing telecom policies in the country, according to a report. The blocking of the apps, that provide access to SIM cards that provide access to calling and data while traveling to various countries, was reportedly done in compliance with directions issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to both Google and Apple. The latter is yet to block downloads of both apps in the country.

A Moneycontrol report citing unnamed sources states that Google has restricted downloads of Airalo and Holafly for users in India via the Google Play store, as both apps did not have the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the DoT to sell or rent international roaming SIM cards to users in the country. The DoT has reportedly directed Google and Apple to block downloads of the apps in India, as they lacked the requisite approvals to operate in the country.

airalo holafly screenshot googleplay gadgets360 airalo holafly

Both Airalo and Holafly are currently unavailable in India

 

According to the DoT's revised policy for the issue or renewal of NOCs for sale and rent of international roaming SIM cards or global calling cards for foreign operations in India that went into effect in January 2022, foreign operators must receive a NOC from the DoT in order to sell or rent international roaming SIM cards to customers in India. As per data available on the DoT's website, 22 providers were granted an NOC as of September 30, 2023.

In order to receive an NOC from the DoT, providers must be registered as an Indian company and provide usage of the international cards outside India. They must also collect a copy of a user's passport with the visa, proof of identity, and proof of address. They must also provide security agencies with a detailed monthly report complete with details of the customers who have been provided with SIM cards, as per the policy.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to download both Airalo and Holafly on an Android smartphone via the Google Play store, but the apps were still accessible via the App Store on iOS. A government source told Moneycontrol that discussions were ongoing with the iPhone maker in order to restrict access to both apps on the company's smartphones in the country, which means the apps could be blocked at a later stage. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google, Apple, and the DoT for comment and will update this article with their responses.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: eSIM, Airalo, Holafly, DoT, Department of Telecommunications, Telecom policy
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
