The Tamil black comedy Jolly O Gymkhana, featuring Prabhu Deva and Madonna Sebastian, is now set for its OTT release. Written and directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, the film premiered in theatres on November 22, 2024. A month after its theatrical debut, the movie will stream on Aha from December 30, 2024. Produced under the banner of Transindia Media & Entertainment Private Limited, the film combines humour with a compelling narrative of survival and deceit.

When and Where to Watch Jolly O Gymkhana

The digital streaming rights of Jolly O Gymkhana have been acquired by Aha. Fans and viewers can watch the movie starting December 30, 2024. This marks the film's transition to OTT after its theatrical release in November.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jolly O Gymkhana

The trailer of Jolly O Gymkhana highlighted its unique premise and quirky tone. The storyline revolves around Bhavani, played by Madonna Sebastian, whose family runs a struggling restaurant. After borrowing money from Rocket Ravi to stay afloat, they face setbacks when a large catering order goes unpaid. The family's financial struggles worsen with Bhavani's grandfather requiring costly surgery.

Parallelly, Prabhu Deva portrays Poongundran, a lawyer investigating fraud by MLA Adaikalaraj. Poongundran's untimely poisoning leaves his body in Bhavani's family's possession. They use his corpse in a desperate scheme to withdraw Rs. 10 crore from his bank account. The plot explores their attempts to dodge Adaikalaraj's men while pulling off their risky plan.

Cast and Crew of Jolly O Gymkhana

The cast includes Abhirami, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Robo Shankar, and others alongside Prabhu Deva and Madonna Sebastian. Cinematography was handled by MC Ganesh Chandra, while Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy composed the music. Editing credits go to Ramar. The film was produced by Rajendra M Rajan and Punitha Rajan.

Reception of Jolly O Gymkhana

At the box office, Jolly O Gymkhana performed modestly. IMDb ratings of 8.2 / 10 and audience feedback highlight its blend of dark comedy and unique storytelling.