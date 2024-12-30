Technology News
  5 Major Ancient Egyptian Discoveries in 2024: Rare Artefacts, Rituals, Ancient Medical Insights, and More

5 Major Ancient Egyptian Discoveries in 2024: Rare Artefacts, Rituals, Ancient Medical Insights, and More

The 2024 archaeological finds in Egypt include advanced astronomy, rare burial practices, and early medical attempts.

Updated: 30 December 2024 15:09 IST
5 Major Ancient Egyptian Discoveries in 2024: Rare Artefacts, Rituals, Ancient Medical Insights, and More

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Vyacheslav Argenberg

In 2024, archaeologists in Egypt made key discoveries about the ancient civilization.

Highlights
  • Egypt’s 2024 discoveries include the first known astronomical observatory
  • Rare artefacts unearthed reveal burial and spiritual practices in ancient
  • Medical evidence found shows early attempts to treat cancer in Egypt
Archaeologists in Egypt unveiled significant discoveries throughout 2024, shedding new light on the lives, beliefs, and practices of this ancient civilisation. As reported by Live Science, these findings range from rare artefacts to evidence of advanced practices, reflecting the remarkable complexity of ancient Egyptian society. The discoveries have been made at various sites across Egypt, providing crucial insights into this iconic civilisation's history and culture.

First Known Astronomical Observatory Identified

As per a report by the publication, a sixth-century B.C. structure believed to be the first astronomical observatory in ancient Egypt was uncovered. Spanning 850 square metres, the L-shaped structure features a gateway facing east, enabling the tracking of celestial bodies. A large stone sundial and a carving depicting an observer were also found. This discovery highlights the advanced astronomical knowledge held by the ancient Egyptians.

Rare Burial of a Governor's Daughter Found

The intact tomb of Idi, daughter of a governor from the reign of Senwosret I (circa 1961–1917 B.C.), was discovered in Asyut. Idi's body was buried within two coffins adorned with detailed inscriptions meant to guide her through the afterlife. Despite evidence of ancient looting, skeletal remains and intact artefacts provide a rare glimpse into burial practices during this period, as noted by researchers.

Gold Tongues Unearthed in Oxyrhynchus

At the Oxyrhynchus site, 15 gold tongues were discovered this year, adding to the previously found 14, bringing the total to 29. These artefacts, dating back approximately 2,000 years, were thought to enable the deceased to communicate in the afterlife. This ongoing discovery continues to intrigue archaeologists, as reported by Live Science.

Evidence of Hallucinogenic Rituals Discovered

Scientists examining a 2,200-year-old vase depicting the dwarf god Bes found traces of a blood-coloured substance believed to be part of a hallucinogenic ritual. The concoction, which blended alcohol with plant-based drugs, was possibly used in ceremonies reenacting mythological events. These findings provide insights into the spiritual and ritualistic practices of the time.

Ancient Cancer Treatment Attempted

A skull dating back 4,500 years revealed evidence of an unsuccessful attempt to surgically remove a tumour. This discovery suggests that ancient Egyptians made efforts to treat cancer using surgical tools. According to Live Science, the findings underscore the medical challenges faced by this early civilisation.

These discoveries, as detailed by Live Science, continue to shape our understanding of ancient Egypt's sophisticated culture and its approaches to science, medicine and spirituality.

 

Comments

5 Major Ancient Egyptian Discoveries in 2024: Rare Artefacts, Rituals, Ancient Medical Insights, and More
