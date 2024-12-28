Technology News
The Secret of the Shiledars OTT Release Date Announced: What You Need to Know

Aditya Sarpotdar’s The Secret of the Shiledars, starring Rajeev Khandelwal, releases on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2024 14:52 IST
Aditya Sarpotdar’s The Secret of the Shiledars will be out in January next year.

  • The Secret of the Shiledars streams on Disney+ Hotstar, Jan 31, 2025
  • Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar lead this treasure-hunt series
  • Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the story explores Maratha legacy
Director Aditya Sarpotdar, following his successful venture "Munjya," has announced the release of his treasure hunt-based series, The Secret of the Shiledars. Known for his gripping direction and storytelling, viewers have shown excitement for these series. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles, the series promises an engaging narrative of loyalty, bravery and dedication to one's duty. This highly anticipated series is expected to explore the legacy of the Marathas through a mix of drama and historical intrigue.

When and Where to Watch The Secret of the Shiledars

The series is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 31, 2025. According to the announcement, all episodes will be made available for streaming on the same day, offering viewers a complete experience of this historical journey.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Secret of the Shiledars

The trailer for The Secret of the Shiledars was recently shared on social media platforms, hinting at a gripping tale of courage and secrets. The series revolves around the "Shiledars," trusted defenders and stalwarts who played a critical role in shaping the Maratha era under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Set against a historical backdrop, the plot intertwines action, loyalty, and a treasure hunt, providing a unique take on historical drama.

Cast and Crew of The Secret of the Shiledars

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the series features Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles. Both actors have expressed their enthusiasm for portraying characters rooted in history and legacy. Khandelwal noted that the script sparked his curiosity, while Tamhankar highlighted the significance of bringing the Marathas' rich heritage to life.

Reception of The Secret of the Shiledars

While ratings and reviews will only be available post-release, the excitement surrounding the series indicates strong anticipation from viewers. Fans of historical dramas and treasure-hunt narratives are expected to eagerly stream this engaging addition to Disney+ Hotstar's library.

 

Further reading: The Secret of the Shiledars, Rajeev Khandelwal, OTT Release, Treasure Hunt Series
