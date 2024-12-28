Technology News
All We Imagine As Light OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Cannes Grand Prix-winning All We Imagine As Light will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in January 2025

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2024 14:40 IST
All We Imagine As Light OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Wikipeida

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3, 2025

Highlights
  • All We Imagine As Light to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3
  • Cannes-winning film earns two Golden Globe nominations
  • Features Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in lead roles
Payal Kapadia's award-winning film, All We Imagine As Light, will soon be available for streaming, providing audiences with an opportunity to experience this cinematic masterpiece from the comfort of their homes. The movie, which earned the Grand Prix at the 2024 Festival de Cannes, is scheduled to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3. Featuring a compelling storyline and powerful performances, it has already gained international acclaim and recognition. The film has been globally praised for its storyline and performances.

When and Where to Watch All We Imagine As Light

According to Disney+ Hotstar's announcement on their official Instagram page, All We Imagine As Light will be streaming exclusively on the platform starting January 3, 2025. The post described the film as an unmissable experience, highlighting its prestigious accolades, including two Golden Globe nominations.

Official Trailer and Plot of All We Imagine As Light

The trailer for All We Imagine As Light showcases a poignant tale of two Malayali nurses living in Mumbai, navigating the complexities of their intertwined lives. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film delves into themes of identity, resilience and connection, offering a profound exploration of human relationships. Its emotional depth and visual storytelling have resonated with viewers and critics alike.

Cast and Crew of All We Imagine As Light

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad in pivotal roles. Payal Kapadia's direction and the ensemble cast's performances have been widely praised for their authenticity and impact. The film's technical brilliance, from cinematography to sound design, further enhances its narrative.

Reception of All We Imagine As Light

The movie created history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix. Its subsequent Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations solidified its status as a landmark in Indian cinema. The theatrical release saw positive audience reception, and its OTT release is expected to reach an even broader audience.

 

Further reading: All We Imagine As Light, Cannes Film
All We Imagine As Light OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
